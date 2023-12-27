Projected Lineup: Dec. 27 vs. Dallas

hofer_joel_16x9
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

With three games in four days starting Wednesday night, Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister stressed the importance of rotating his goalies to keep them fresh.

Against the Dallas Stars, Bannister will start Joel Hofer in goal.

"He deserves to be in the net," Bannister said Wednesday after the morning skate. "He had a great game in Florida, we want to get him back in net here. We have three games in the next four nights, so it gives us the ability to rotate our goalies. Joel deserves the start, and we expect to be on his game... he's confident."

Based on the morning skate, no other lineup changes are expected.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours - Brayden Schenn - Kasperi Kapanen
Brandon Saad - Kevin Hayes - Alexey Toropchenko
Mackenzie MacEachern - Oskar Sundqvist - Sammy Blais

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
Torey Krug - Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella - Scott Perunovich

Goalie

Joel Hofer

