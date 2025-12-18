Preview: Blues vs. Rangers

The Blues close out their four-game homestand (2-1-0) on Thursday looking to build momentum before heading on the road before the holiday break. Despite navigating injuries and integrating new players into the lineup, St. Louis has won two of its first three games at Enterprise Center during the stretch, showing resilience and depth on home ice. With one last opportunity to capitalize at home, the Blues will aim to close it out on a high note before shifting their focus to a challenging road swing through the Sunshine State.

🕒 When: Thursday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. CT

🌎 Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO

📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

🎟️ Tickets: Ticketmaster.com