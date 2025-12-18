Preview: Blues vs. Rangers

Preview
By Annette Rooney / Notes by Brett Barczewski

The Blues close out their four-game homestand (2-1-0) on Thursday looking to build momentum before heading on the road before the holiday break. Despite navigating injuries and integrating new players into the lineup, St. Louis has won two of its first three games at Enterprise Center during the stretch, showing resilience and depth on home ice. With one last opportunity to capitalize at home, the Blues will aim to close it out on a high note before shifting their focus to a challenging road swing through the Sunshine State.

🕒 When: Thursday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App
🎟️ Tickets: Ticketmaster.com

THE STATS

ST. LOUIS BLUES
  • Record: 13-15-7
  • Power Play: 18.5 percent
  • Penalty Kill: 78.2 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 2.49 / 3.46
  • Shots For / Against Per Game: 25.3 / 27.8
  • Face-off Win Percentage: 50.8
NEW YORK RANGERS
  • Record: 16-15-4
  • PP: 18.3 percent
  • PK: 81.3 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 2.51 / 2.71
  • Shots for / against per game: 26.3 / 28.0
  • Face-Off Win Percentage: 54.4

STL@NYR: Schenn and Buchnevich team up for a goal

THE OPPONENT

The Blues and Rangers meet for the second and final time this season, with New York taking the first matchup 3–2 on Nov. 24 at Madison Square Garden. St. Louis has historically found success in the series, sweeping the 2024-25 season set and going 4-2-0 in the last six meetings. This includes a dominant run at Enterprise Center, where the Blues have won five straight against the Rangers, outscoring them 22–10 and posting a 7-1-0 record in their last eight. Thursday also marks the second night of their seventh back-to-back set of the season—an area where St. Louis has excelled, going 4-2-0, tied for the most second-game back-to-back wins in the NHL.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Nov. 24 at NYR | NYR 3, STL 2

Dec. 18 vs. NYR, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

WPG@STL: Faulk starts off scoring

PLAYERS TO WATCH

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Justin Faulk enters the matchup in strong form after recording his eighth goal of the season Wednesday night. The veteran defenseman is riding a three-game point streak (2g, 1a) and has five points in his last six games, underscoring his steady offensive impact. Faulk ranks second on the Blues with 18 points this season and has been especially effective on the power play, where his seven points (2ppg, 5ppa) are tied for the team lead.

NEW YORK RANGERS

One of the NHL’s most dynamic defensemen, Adam Fox continues to drive the Rangers’ offense from the blue line. Fox enters the matchup riding a five-game point streak, collecting eight assists over that span, and is tied for the team lead with 23 assists on the season. His elite vision, poise with the puck and ability to quarterback the power play make him a constant threat, especially when the Rangers are looking to generate offense in key moments.

BLUE NOTES

  • Colton Parayko is expected to dress in his 759th career game and will pass Alex Pietrangelo for sole possession of fifth on the Blues all-time franchise list.
  • Robert Thomas has seven points in his last six games (3g, 4a) and 11 points in his last 12 games (4g, 7a).

UPCOMING GAMES

  • Dec. 20 - Blues at Panthers
  • Dec. 22 - Blues at Lightning
  • Dec. 27 - Blues vs. Predators | Tickets

