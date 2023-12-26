Preview: Blues vs. Stars

BLUES The St. Louis Blues came home for the holidays on a high note, perservering for an exciting 7-5 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Down 5-2 just over five minutes into the third period, the Blues scored five unanswered goals to flip the script and beat their rivals. It was just the fourth time in franchise history that the Blues won a game after erasing a three-goal deficit in the third period.

Brandon Saad, Jake Neighbours, Justin Faulk and Jordan Kyrou (twice) scored the clutch goals, combining for the first five-goal period of the year. The Blues' last five-goal period came in April 2022, when they scored a franchise-record seven goals in one period en route to an 8-3 win over Nashville.

"We can't get down like that, but what a comeback and what a character win from everyone," said Robert Thomas, who added the Blues' first goal of the night and an assist on Jordan Kyrou's goal which brought the game within one.

The Blues have now won four of their last five games since Drew Bannister took over as head coach. With two on Saturday, the Blues also now have four power-play goals in their last 12 opportunities (33.3%, shares fifth in NHL). Prior to the coaching change, the Blues scored seven power play goals on their first 83 opportunities (8.2%, 31st in NHL).

Resuming a three-game homestand after the Holiday break, the Blues have their second matchup with the Stars in five games. The homestand concludes on Friday against the Avs, after which the Blues quickly head to Pittsburgh for a back-to-back finale on Saturday.

The Blues host the Stars with a record of 17-15-1, worth 35 points and sixth in the Central Division.