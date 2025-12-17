Projected Lineup: Dec. 17 vs. Winnipeg

There were two new faces at morning skate on Wednesday as Otto Stenberg and Jonatan Berggren took the ice. And Head Coach Jim Montgomery said both will be in the lineup for the St. Louis Blues when they take on the Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

For Stenberg, who was recalled from Springfield on Monday, it will mark his NHL debut. For Berggren, claimed off waivers from Detroit on Tuesday, it will be his Blues debut.

While the details are TBD - Montgomery said the lines are still being decided - the coach is excited for what both forwards can bring to the team.

"Every time you get new blood, it's like the first game of the year," Montgomery said. "Everybody's hopes and desires are all positive, and a positive attitude usually permeates in the group, so it's going to bring us good energy."

Captain Brayden Schenn, who had a maintenance day at Tuesday's practice, will play, per Montgomery. Joel Hofer is expected to get the start in goal.

Full lines and defense pairings will be updated at warmups.