Projected Lineup: April 7 at Anaheim

Injuries are forcing Drew Bannister to make more changes to his lineup as the Blues head to Anaheim on Sunday to face off against the Ducks (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

Bannister said both Justin Faulk and Jake Neighbours, injured in Saturday's game vs. San Jose, are currently day-to-day with upper-body injuries. They will not play tonight.

"Once we get them back to St. Louis we might know a little bit more," Bannister said.

Kevin Hayes and Torey Krug, who did not play in the first half of the back-to-back, will draw into the lineup. Additionally Sammy Blais will come in for Kasperi Kapanen.

Bannister is also looking to keep giving the team's youngsters more opportunity and playing time alongside veteran players. Forwards Zack Bolduc and Zach Dean will both stay in, as will Matthew Kessel, Scott Perunovich and Tyler Tucker on defense.

"We want our young guys to bring energy," Bannister said. "We're giving them an opportunity to be in the lineup, we want them to bring energy."

Jordan Binnington will start in net for the Blues.