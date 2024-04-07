Preview: Blues at Ducks

BLUES Entering Saturday, only three teams had beaten the St. Louis Blues three times this season. All three were Central Division rivals. Two of those teams (the Colorado Avalanche and Winnipeg Jets) have already clinched playoff spots. The third team (the Nashville Predators) has a commanding eight-point lead in the Wild Card race.

Now you can add the last-place San Jose Sharks to that list.

"I think we've started pretty good against them," Jordan Kyrou said about the Blues' woes vs. the Sharks, "then we just kind of let them hang around. Then they get one or two, and you just can't really do that against this team. You've got to keep your foot on the gas and keep on at them."

The same happened Saturday, and special teams played a big role in the result. In the second period, William Eklund scored twice on the power play, giving San Jose a 2-0 lead after 40 minutes. The Blues, meanwhile, only scored once in their five power-play attempts.

St. Louis managed to rally in the third. Kyrou and Brayden Schenn scored to send the game into overtime. However, Eklund completed his hat trick with 1:04 left in the extra period, making the Blues sustain another loss to San Jose.

"I thought we were good in the first and the second," Blues coach Drew Bannister said. "It seemed like maybe a little bit of frustration after our power plays in the second. Then we start to try different things through the neutral zone, force plays that aren't there, didn't play behind their (defense). All of a sudden, we're playing in our end more than we have to, we take a couple penalties and they capitalize on the power play."

The Blues also lost both Jake Neighbours and Justin Faulk in the game to upper-body injuries. Their statuses for Sunday are still unclear.

Wednesday, the Blues return to Enterprise Center for their final three home games of the regular season, facing the Chicago Blackhawks, Carolina Hurricanes and Seattle Kraken.