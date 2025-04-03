Projected Lineup: April 3 vs. Pittsburgh

Jimmy Snuggerud will play in his second straight game Thursday night when the St. Louis Blues host the Pittsburgh Penguins in search of a franchise-record tying 11th straight win (7 p.m. CT, FanDuel Sports Network, 101 ESPN).

Snuggerud made his NHL debut Tuesday, taking 15 shifts and getting 10 minutes, 43 seconds of ice time in a 2-1 overtime win against Detroit. The former Minnesota Gopher signed a three-year entry-level contract to turn pro on March 28.

“I thought he was really good. I thought he made smart plays, I didn’t think he overcomplicated the game and he made plays on first touch,” Blues Head Coach Jim Montgomery said of Snuggerud’s debut. “That’s a real good sign of a hockey player with really good hockey sense. I thought he acquitted himself really well for his first game in the NHL, and I was very confident putting him over the boards.”

Montgomery isn’t making any lineup changes to his forward or defense pairings for Thursday’s game.

Joel Hofer is expected to start in goal.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Jake Neighbours - Robert Thomas - Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou

Zack Bolduc - Oskar Sundqvist - Jimmy Snuggerud

Alexey Toropchenko - Radek Faksa - Nathan Walker

Defense

Cam Fowler - Nick Leddy

Philip Broberg - Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter - Tyler Tucker

Goalie

Joel Hofer