Projected Lineup: April 10 vs. Chicago

Coming off a 6-5 shootout win in Anaheim on Sunday, the Blues make their return to the ice at Enterprise Center on Wednesday to host the Chicago Blackhawks for the final time this season (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

Head Coach Drew Bannister made several lineup adjustments to accommodate for the injuries to both Jake Neighbours and Justin Faulk, who have both been out of the lineup since Saturday’s game in San Jose.

Neighbours, who dressed for Wednesday’s morning skate but is not expected to play against Chicago, is currently day-to-day with an upper body injury. Bannister said Faulk, also out with an upper-body injury, is week-to-week and may not return to the ice in the regular season.

“We want to be cautious with [Faulk's] injury. Even if this was two months ago, it would still be week to week with him. It is what it is,” Bannister said. "With a week left right now, and pending how we play and other teams play around us, that could be extended, so there is a possibility he could be back in the lineup with our season being extended, but we'll see how that plays out."

The Blues lineup is expected to stay largely the same on Wednesday, with rookie forward Zack Bolduc, who had one goal in Anaheim on Sunday, remaining on the top line.

“I think the evolution of a young player coming into the NHL and finding a place where he fits… I mean you could see on that first shift in Anaheim when he does shoot the puck how effective he is,” Bannister said of Bolduc. “I just like the energy he’s bringing, for a player that has been tabbed as a skill guy, he’s working… and I’m impressed how he’s adapted to defending at this level.”

In addition, Kasperi Kappenen will re-enter the lineup on the third line in exchange for Kevin Hayes.

Joel Hofer will start in net for the Blues.