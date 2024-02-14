Preview: Blues vs. Oilers

BLUES The St. Louis Blues saw their road win streak fall on Tuesday night, giving up an early lead to the Toronto Maple Leafs that lasted to the final buzzer.

Alexey Toropchenko and the Blues fourth line excelled, scoring for the second game in a row; but a 32-15 shot deficit gave them little opportunity to even the score later on.

"We know we have to be a whole lot better than we were tonight," said Brayden Schenn. "We relied on our goalie to make saves and he kept us in the game, but at the end of the day we just didn't have enough guys - pretty much everyone - that were willing to play the right way and play hard."

Aside from Toropchenko's goal and Jordan Binnington's effort between the pipes, the other highlight to the game was rookie defenseman Matthew Kessel logging his first NHL point. Kessel's 17:30 of average ice time per game (17 games) put him 12th among this year's NHL rookie blue liners.

The Blues will look to shake off the loss and resume their upward momentum on Thursday night, beginning a four-game homestand against another star-studded opponent in the Edmonton Oilers. Nashville comes to town Saturday for a crucial Central Division matchup before the Blues get another shot at the Maple Leafs on Monday afternoon.

The Blues host the Oilers with a record of 28-22-2, worth 58 points and fourth in the Central Division.