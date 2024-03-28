Preview: Blues vs. Flames

BLUES The St. Louis Blues got one of two possible points Monday against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The game became a goalie duel between Jordan Binnington and Vegas' Logan Thompson, who made 32 and 31 saves, respectively. Vegas got on the board early, but Binnington shut the door for the rest of regulation. The Blues poured on the pressure as the game went on, but Thompson countered nearly everything thrown at him. It took until 14:53 into the third for Brandon Saad to get the equalizer.

"I felt like we carried the momentum in the third period and just couldn’t more than one by (Thompson)," Torey Krug said after the game. "Obviously in overtime, anything can happen."

The Blues had a chance to win in overtime on a Pavel Buchnevich penalty shot, but Thompson had the answer yet again. With the momentum back on Vegas' side, Jonathan Marchessault got the game-winning goal just 19 seconds later.

“We still get a point out of the game," Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister said. "Obviously, still disappointed with not getting two, but we’re still in the fight. We have 10 games left, and at this point, obviously we’re going to need some help, but we can’t worry about what happened here tonight, we can only worry about what’s moving forward, and moving forward is Calgary. We’ve got to continue to win hockey games and win in regulation. We’ve got to come up with two points every time we come to the rink.”

While the loss hurt, the Blues (38-30-4) still have plenty of time to make up ground in the standings. Vegas lost in overtime to Nashville on Tuesday, so now the Blues are six points back of the last Wild Card spot. However, they'll have to make up that ground without Oskar Sundqvist, who suffered a torn ACL in Monday's game and is out for the rest of the season.

Following Calgary, the Blues round out their homestand with San Jose on Saturday and Edmonton on Monday.