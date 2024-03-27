Sundqvist to miss rest of season with ACL injury

Blues forward will undergo surgery on his right knee following an injury in the March 25 game

sundqvist_tight
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

Oskar Sundqvist will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL in his right knee in Monday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Sundqvist was checked in the corner in the offensive zone by Vegas defenseman Brayden McNabb and went down awkwardly midway through the second period. He was helped off the ice by his teammates and Blues Head Athletic Trainer Ray Barile and did not return to the game.

After undergoing a further evaluation, it was determined that Sundqvist will require surgery and will be re-evaluated in six months.

“Unfortunately he got his foot caught there and went into the boards,” Blues Head Coach Drew Bannister said. “It’s an unfortunate injury for him and certainly we’re going to miss him while he’s out, but we’ve got guys in here capable of filling that role so guys are going to get more opportunity.”

Sundqvist has played in 71 games for the Blues this season, posting 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) and 32 penalty minutes. The 30-year-old Boden, Sweden native has appeared in 426 career regular-season games overall, totaling 144 points (56 goals, 88 assists) and 173 penalty minutes.

