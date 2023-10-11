Preview: Blues at Stars

BLUES With the Opening Night roster set, the St. Louis Blues are ready to begin the 2023-24 season against the division-rival Dallas Stars. Though Kevin Hayes is the only one on the roster brand new to the organization this season, the team spent the early part of the week building chemistry on a team trip nearby in Frisco.

Hayes joins a forward group led by Jordan Kyrou, Robert Thomas, Pavel Buchnevich and - in his first regular-season game wearing the 'C' - captain Brayden Schenn. Buchnevich, Thomas and Kyrou spent much of their preseason ice time on a line together, contributing to a strong 4-2-2 exhibition record. Thomas was one of three players in the NHL to score five goals this preseason, sharing the team lead with Kyrou at six points in four games each.

Justin Faulk, Torey Krug, Colton Parayko and Nick Leddy return to lead the Blues defensemen, while Scott Perunovich and Marco Scandella hope to bounce back from injury-riddled seasons in 2022-23.

In goal, Jordan Binnington remains the headliner, while 23-year-old Joel Hofer is set to begin his first season as a full-time NHLer behind him.

After leaving Texas, the Blues open up Enterprise Center for the 2023-24 season with a three-game stay against the Kraken, Coyotes and Penguins.