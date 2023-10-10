News Feed

Blues assign 4 players to Springfield

Blues assign 4 players to Springfield
Blues embark on team-building trip to Frisco

Blues embark on team-building trip to Frisco
Blues to host 2024 Prospect Showcase

Blues to host 2024 Prospect Showcase
Blues assign 4 players to AHL

Blues assign 4 players to AHL
Blues beat Blackhawks 5-3 in preseason finale

Blues beat Blackhawks 5-3 in preseason finale
Statement on the passing of Wendy Pleau

Statement on the passing of Wendy Pleau
2024 Blues Hall of Fame class to be revealed Oct. 19

2024 Blues Hall of Fame class to be revealed Oct. 19
Start time adjusted for Jan. 6 game at Carolina 

Start time adjusted for Jan. 6 game at Carolina 
Blues add Post Holdings to local partnership roster

Blues add Post Holdings to local partnership roster
Home Opener Rally set for Oct. 14 at Union Station

Home Opener Rally set for Oct. 14 at Union Station
Blues announce major partnership expansion with First Community Credit Union

Blues announce major partnership expansion with First Community Credit Union
ACHA National Championship returns to St. Louis in 2025, 2027, 2028

ACHA National Championship returns to St. Louis in 2025, 2027, 2028
Blues assign 4 players to Thunderbirds

Blues assign 4 players to Thunderbirds
Blues assign 4 players to Springfield

Blues assign 4 players to Springfield
Gaudette assigned to Springfield

Gaudette assigned to Springfield
Blues trim 14 players from training camp roster

Blues trim 14 players from training camp roster
3 players assigned to junior teams

3 players assigned to junior teams
Steve's Hot Dogs to open at Enterprise Center

Steve's Hot Dogs opens at Enterprise Center

Blues name roster for 2023-24 Opening Night

binnington_blais
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues began training camp in September with 60 players on the roster, but now that the regular season is set to begin this week, several rounds of cuts have been made and the 23-man roster is now set for Opening Night.

The team will start the season with 13 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders.

Brayden Schenn will begin his first year as captain and will lead a Blues squad that looks significantly different than it did to begin last season. Players such as Ryan O’Reilly, Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev and Noel Acciari are no longer with the club after being traded at last season’s Trade Deadline.

The biggest offseason addition is Kevin Hayes, a 6-foot-5 forward who was acquired by the Blues in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers this summer. Other relative newcomers include Jakub Vrana and Kasperi Kapanen, who were key contributors after joining the team late last season, Nikita Alexandrov and Tyler Tucker, who spent the majority of last season with the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds, and Joel Hofer, who will begin his first season in the NHL as the backup to Jordan Binnington.

The Blues will open the season on Thursday at 7 p.m. against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center before returning home to host the Seattle Kraken on Saturday in the Home Opener at Enterprise Center.

Opening Night Roster

schenn_C_16x9

Forwards (13)

10 - Brayden Schenn (C)
12 - Kevin Hayes
13 - Alexey Toropchenko
15 - Jakub Vrana
18 - Robert Thomas (A)
20 - Brandon Saad
25 - Jordan Kyrou
42 - Kasperi Kapanen
59 - Nikita Alexandrov
63 - Jake Neighbours
70 - Oskar Sundqvist
79 - Sammy Blais
89 - Pavel Buchnevich

stl-faulk-full

Defense (8)

4 - Nick Leddy
6 - Marco Scandella
41 - Robert Bortuzzo
47 - Torey Krug
48 - Scott Perunovich
55 - Colton Parayko (A)
72 - Justin Faulk (A)
75 - Tyler Tucker

binnington_closeup

Goalies (2)

50 - Jordan Binnington
30 - Joel Hofer