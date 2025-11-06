Preview: Blues at Sabres

THE OPPONENT

The Blues will face a Buffalo team managing a few lineup adjustments ahead of the matchup. Forward Tyson Kozak, out since Oct. 24, returned to practice and could make his way back into the lineup against St. Louis, while Jiri Kulich remains doubtful. Earlier this week, the Sabres recalled forward Noah Ostlund from AHL Rochester, with Jason Zucker moving to injured reserve to make room. Even with some recent absences, Buffalo’s young core continues to drive the pace — with Rasmus Dahlin, Tage Thompson, and Alex Tuch leading the way, and Bowen Byram stepping into an expanded role on the blue line.

The Blues and Sabres square off for the first time this season, with the series wrapping up Dec. 29 in St. Louis. The Blues will look to flip the script after going 0-1-1 against Buffalo last year. However they’ve gone 5-3-1 in their last nine meetings, earning points in back-to-back trips to KeyBank Center (1-0-1). Last season, Brayden Schenn (1g, 2a) and Colton Parayko (3a) led the way for St. Louis.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Nov. 6 at BUF, 6 p.m. CT

Dec. 29 vs. BUF, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets