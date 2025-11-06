Preview: Blues at Sabres

Preview_BUF
By Annette Rooney / Notes by Brett Barczewski

🕒When: Thursday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. CT
🌎Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY
📺Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

The Blues head to Buffalo before returning home Saturday, looking to bounce back and finish the trip on a high note. After a tough result in Washington, the team will look to turn up the effort and earn two points against the Sabres on Thursday. With plenty of energy still building and another home stretch on the horizon, expect a sharp, motivated Blues squad hungry to get back in the win column.

THE STATS

ST. LOUIS BLUES
  • Record: 4-8-2
  • Power Play: 23.1 percent
  • Penalty Kill: 67.6 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 2.71 / 4.14
  • Shots For / Against Per Game: 27.1 / 26.1
  • Face-off Win Percentage: 49.6
SABRES
  • Record: 5-4-4
  • PP: 19.1 percent
  • PK: 90.0 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 2.85 / 3.08
  • Shots for / against per game: 29.5 / 32.3
  • Face-Off Win Percentage: 42.3

BUF@STL: Walker ties it

THE OPPONENT

The Blues will face a Buffalo team managing a few lineup adjustments ahead of the matchup. Forward Tyson Kozak, out since Oct. 24, returned to practice and could make his way back into the lineup against St. Louis, while Jiri Kulich remains doubtful. Earlier this week, the Sabres recalled forward Noah Ostlund from AHL Rochester, with Jason Zucker moving to injured reserve to make room. Even with some recent absences, Buffalo’s young core continues to drive the pace — with Rasmus Dahlin, Tage Thompson, and Alex Tuch leading the way, and Bowen Byram stepping into an expanded role on the blue line.

The Blues and Sabres square off for the first time this season, with the series wrapping up Dec. 29 in St. Louis. The Blues will look to flip the script after going 0-1-1 against Buffalo last year. However they’ve gone 5-3-1 in their last nine meetings, earning points in back-to-back trips to KeyBank Center (1-0-1). Last season, Brayden Schenn (1g, 2a) and Colton Parayko (3a) led the way for St. Louis.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Nov. 6 at BUF, 6 p.m. CT

Dec. 29 vs. BUF, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets

STL@WSH: Toropchenko scores SHG

PLAYERS TO WATCH

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Blues forward Alexey Toropchenko netted his first goal of the season in Wednesday's matchup against Washington. The goal also marked the Blues’ first shorthanded tally of the year. Known for his relentless forecheck and high-effort play, Toropchenko’s speed and physical presence make him a constant disruptor on both ends of the ice. As the Blues look to carry that energy into Buffalo, Toropchenko’s hustle could spark momentum in key moments.

BUFFALO SABRES

A driving force for the Sabres, right winger and alternate captain Alex Tuch continues to set the tone offensively. Through 13 games, Tuch leads Buffalo with 12 points (5g, 7a), showcasing his blend of size, speed, and skill. The 6-foot-4 winger has been a consistent presence on the top line and a key contributor on the power play, using his physicality to create space and generate scoring chances.

BLUE NOTES

  • On Wednesday night, Jordan Binnington matched Mike Liut for the most games played among goaltenders in franchise history with 347.
  • Robert Thomas ranks second overall in his draft class (2017) with 295 assists and ranks fifth with 404 points.
  • Doug Armstrong is set to serve his 1,551st game as a GM, passing Art Ross for the 17th most in NHL history.

UPCOMING GAMES

  • Nov. 8 - Blues vs. Kraken | Tickets
  • Nov. 11 - Blues vs. Flames | Tickets
  • Nov. 14 - Blues vs. Flyers | Tickets

