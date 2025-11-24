Preview: Blues at Rangers

THE OPPONENT

The New York Rangers come into this matchup banged up and shuffling pieces. J.T. Miller is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, and the statuses of Jonathan Quick and Will Borgen are now up in the air, prompting a flurry of roster moves. New York will ice a slightly reworked lineup as they try to steady things before heading back on the road. Despite the changes, the Rangers’ pace and structure still make them a tough test.

The Blues and Rangers square off for the first time this season, with the rematch set for Dec. 18 in St. Louis. The matchup has tilted in the Blues’ favor in recent years — St. Louis swept last season’s series and has won four of the last five meetings, outscoring New York 8-4 in that span. They’ve also taken seven of the last ten matchups overall, scoring at least three goals in nine of those games for a 37-28 scoring edge. Madison Square Garden hasn’t always been easy (2–3–0 in their last five there), but the Blues have consistently found ways to generate offense against the Rangers and will look to keep that trend going tonight.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Nov. 24 at NYR, 6:00 p.m. CT

Dec. 18 vs. NYR, 7:00 p.m. CT | Tickets