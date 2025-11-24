Preview: Blues at Rangers

Preview_Kyrou
By Annette Rooney / Notes by Brett Barczewski

With two games left on this road swing, the Blues are looking to build on the momentum from their win over the Islanders as they roll into Madison Square Garden. The team has points in all three games on the trip so far (1-0-2), and they'll look to keep that going on Monday as they face the Rangers.

🕒 When: Monday, Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Madison Square Garden in New York, NY
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

THE STATS

ST. LOUIS BLUES
  • Record: 7-9-6
  • Power Play: 24.1 percent
  • Penalty Kill: 75.0 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 2.68 / 3.64
  • Shots For / Against Per Game: 25.7 / 28.0
  • Face-off Win Percentage: 50.9
NEW YORK RANGERS
  • Record: 10-11-2
  • PP: 20.0 percent
  • PK: 78.5 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 2.48 / 2.65
  • Shots for / against per game: 26.5 / 28.6
  • Face-Off Win Percentage: 53.8

STL@NYR: Schenn buries the puck

THE OPPONENT

The New York Rangers come into this matchup banged up and shuffling pieces. J.T. Miller is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, and the statuses of Jonathan Quick and Will Borgen are now up in the air, prompting a flurry of roster moves. New York will ice a slightly reworked lineup as they try to steady things before heading back on the road. Despite the changes, the Rangers’ pace and structure still make them a tough test.

The Blues and Rangers square off for the first time this season, with the rematch set for Dec. 18 in St. Louis. The matchup has tilted in the Blues’ favor in recent years — St. Louis swept last season’s series and has won four of the last five meetings, outscoring New York 8-4 in that span. They’ve also taken seven of the last ten matchups overall, scoring at least three goals in nine of those games for a 37-28 scoring edge. Madison Square Garden hasn’t always been easy (2–3–0 in their last five there), but the Blues have consistently found ways to generate offense against the Rangers and will look to keep that trend going tonight.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Nov. 24 at NYR, 6:00 p.m. CT

Dec. 18 vs. NYR, 7:00 p.m. CT | Tickets

PHI@STL: Kyrou starts off scoring early

PLAYERS TO WATCH

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Jordan Kyrou continues to be one of the Blues’ most dynamic threats, picking up his seventh assist of the season Saturday on Long Island. He’s heating up again with five points in his last seven outings (2g, 3a) and remains tied for the team lead in goals (6) and points (13), while also leading St. Louis in shots with 56. Kyrou matched his career-high eight-game point streak earlier this season.

NEW YORK RANGERS

Mika Zibanejad remains the heartbeat of New York’s forward group, and he enters this matchup with 15 points (7g, 8a) through 23 games. The 32-year-old center and Rangers alternate captain is still at his most dangerous when he’s attacking with pace, especially off the rush and on the power play, where his shot continues to be a problem for opponents.

BLUE NOTES

  • Robert Thomas has four points in his last five games (1g, 3a) and has 11 points in his last 13 games played (2g, 9a).
  • Justin Faulk scored his fifth and sixth goals of the season on Thursday at Philadelphia for his 12th career multi-goal game.

UPCOMING GAMES

  • Nov. 26 - Blues at Devils
  • Nov. 28 - Blues vs. Senators | Tickets
  • Nov. 29 - Blues vs. Mammoth | Tickets

