Preview: Blues at Predators

A road trip with some special guests:

The St. Louis Blues head out for a two-game road trip to Nashville and Dallas, and they have some special guests coming with them...their dads! In the final two games before the break, the players' dads have hit the road to provide an extra level of support (and likely a few well-timed dad jokes) as the team looks to make the most of this road swing.

The group's first stop will be in Nashville, who closed out a three-game trip with a 3–2 win against the New York Islanders on Saturday. Nashville enters the matchup ranked fifth in the Central Division and sits just three points out of a Wild Card spot, setting the stage for a competitive divisional showdown.