Preview: Blues at Predators

Preview_Bjugstad
By Annette Rooney / Notes by Brett Barczewski

A road trip with some special guests:

The St. Louis Blues head out for a two-game road trip to Nashville and Dallas, and they have some special guests coming with them...their dads! In the final two games before the break, the players' dads have hit the road to provide an extra level of support (and likely a few well-timed dad jokes) as the team looks to make the most of this road swing.

The group's first stop will be in Nashville, who closed out a three-game trip with a 3–2 win against the New York Islanders on Saturday. Nashville enters the matchup ranked fifth in the Central Division and sits just three points out of a Wild Card spot, setting the stage for a competitive divisional showdown.

🕒 When: Monday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

NSH@STL: Schenn records his 700th career point

BY THE NUMBERS

  • The Blues and Predators will meet for their fourth and final matchup this season.
  • The Blues are 1-2-0 against Nashville this season and won the most recent matchup, 3-2, on Dec. 27 in St. Louis.
  • The Blues have scored a power-play goal in eight of their last 10 games against Nashville, going eight-for-35 (22.9 percent) over those 10 games.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Dec. 11 at NSH | NSH 7, STL 2

Dec. 15 vs. NSH | NSH 5, STL 2

Dec. 27 vs. NSH | STL 3, NSH 2

Feb. 2 at NSH, 7 p.m. CT

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES: JONATAN BERGGREN

Jonatan Berggren has been heating up offensively, recording three points over his last two games (2g, 1a). He found the back of the net in back-to-back contests on Thursday and Saturday, scoring his sixth and seventh goals of the season. Berggren now totals 14 points, with seven goals and seven assists.

PREDATORS: STEVEN STAMKOS

Steven Stamkos continues to drive the offense, posting six points in his last five games (4g, 2a). He ranks third on the team in points and leads the team in goals with 25 on the season. Through 54 games, Stamkos has totaled 39 points (25g, 14a) and remains a consistent scoring threat.

CBJ@STL: Berggren scores PPG to tie

BLUES BUZZ

  • Colton Parayko is expected to dress in his 779th career game, matching Brian Sutter for third on the Blues all-time franchise list.
  • Pavel Buchnevich (3a) and Jordan Kyrou (1g, 2a) each have three power-play points in the last six games.
  • Jimmy Snuggerud scored his ninth goal of the season and added his 12th assist on Saturday vs. Columbus, reaching a four-game point streak (2g, 4a).
  • The team will be without forward Robert Thomas following a minor leg procedure. He is expected to return after the break.

UP NEXT

  • Feb. 4 - Blues at Stars
  • Feb. 26 - Blues vs. Kraken | Tickets
  • Feb. 28 - Blues vs. Devils | Tickets

