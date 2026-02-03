Preview: Blues at Stars

One last stop before the break:

The break is almost here, but first the St. Louis Blues have a road trip to wrap up. The team's final game until late February is a Central Division matchup against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night. It's also the second and final game of the team's Dads' Trip, which they'll look to finish out on a high note following a difficult loss to Nashville on Monday.

Dallas enters the contest with plenty of momentum, winning five straight games as they continue to solidify their spot near the top of the NHL. For the Blues, Wednesday marks a chance to build confidence before the break against a familiar opponent; this is St. Louis and Dallas' third meeting in the last two weeks, with both prior games decided by a single goal.