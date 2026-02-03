Preview: Blues at Stars

One last stop before the break:

The break is almost here, but first the St. Louis Blues have a road trip to wrap up. The team's final game until late February is a Central Division matchup against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night. It's also the second and final game of the team's Dads' Trip, which they'll look to finish out on a high note following a difficult loss to Nashville on Monday.

Dallas enters the contest with plenty of momentum, winning five straight games as they continue to solidify their spot near the top of the NHL. For the Blues, Wednesday marks a chance to build confidence before the break against a familiar opponent; this is St. Louis and Dallas' third meeting in the last two weeks, with both prior games decided by a single goal.

🕒 When: Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 8:30 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX
📺 Watch: TNT, HBO Max
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

DAL@STL: Schenn scores with solid pass from Snuggerud

BY THE NUMBERS

  • The Blues and Stars will meet for their fourth and final matchup of the season. The Blues are 1-2-0 against Dallas this year (1-1 at home; 0-1 on the road).
  • The Blues have earned points in three of their last five games in Dallas (0-2-3).
  • Since the start of last season, Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou share the team lead with six points against Dallas in six games (2g, 2a each).

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Oct. 18 vs. DAL | STL 3, DAL 1

Jan. 23 at DAL | DAL 3, STL 2

Jan. 27 vs. DAL | DAL 4, STL 3

Feb. 4 at DAL, 8:30 p.m. CT

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BLUES: JORDAN KYROU

Jordan Kyrou has been an offensive spark for the Blues in recent contests, recording six points in his last three games (1g, 5a). Kyrou has totaled 13 points in his last 11 games and shares second on the team with 12 goals. After marking three points both Monday at Nashville and Thursday against Florida, the forward looks to continue creating scoring chances for the Blues.

STARS: THOMAS HARLEY

Defenseman, Thomas Harley was named First Star in Dallas' win over Winnipeg on Tuesday after scoring the game-winning goal. It's his sixth career overtime tally, which tied John Klingberg for the most by a Stars/North Stars defenseman in franchise history. He’s totaled three goals and four points over his last five games, and his ability to jump into the rush and create offense from the back end makes him a key threat to watch Wednesday.

FLA@STL: Kyrou scores with amazing pass from Broberg

BLUES BUZZ

  • Colton Parayko is expected to dress in his 780th career game, passing Brian Sutter for third on the Blues all-time franchise list.
  • Alexey Toropchenko is expected to dress in his 300th career game.
  • After this game, the NHL will pause play for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Blues forwards Dalibor Dvorsky (Slovakia) and Pius Suter (Switzerland), defenseman Philip Broberg (Sweden) and Colton Parayko (Canada) and goaltender Jordan Binnington (Canada) will all head to Italy to represent their respective countries.

