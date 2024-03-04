Preview: Blues at Islanders

BLUES The St. Louis Blues spoiled Dollar Dog Night at Wells Fargo Center on Monday with a 2-1 shootout win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Aside from the hot dogs, fans of offense didn't have great reason to enjoy Monday's game. Scott Laughton put Philly on the board first, but the Blues were scoreless until Kevin Hayes - making his return to Philadelphia - scored on a breakaway with just over four minutes left in the second period.

From then on, the game was a stalemate. Jordan Binnington finished with 40 saves, while the Flyers blocked 29 shots as a team. While there were some close calls - and crossbars rung - neither regulation nor overtime would be enough. The Blues and Flyers would go into a shootout tied at one apiece.

Only Jake Neighbours and Morgan Frost scored on their attempts, so the shootout became sudden death. Owen Tippett sent his shot wide, setting up Pavel Buchnevich to be the hero once again. He faked out Samuel Ersson going blocker side before tucking the game away on his backhand.

The Blues have now won two games in a row and have points in their last three.

“We need to string together some wins," Hayes said after the game. "We have a big road trip. We’ve got five games. We’re in a spot where, if we’re successful we can battle into the playoffs, so I think starting [Monday], these are huge points."

Currently, the Blues (32-26-3) are the first team out of a playoff spot. The Nashville Predators and Los Angeles Kings hold the two Wild Card spots in the Western Conference. Both are tied at 72 points, while the Blues have 67. The Preds have won eight in a row, while the Kings have won seven of their last ten, so the Blues will need as many points as possible on this road trip to match that pace.

The Blues are spending the whole week in the Tri-State area. They're off Wednesday, but then they head to Newark to take on the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. The Blues will then spend Saturday in Manhattan for a date with the New York Rangers.