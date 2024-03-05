Armstrong becomes 11th general manager to reach 800 wins

With the St. Louis Blues’ 2-1 shootut win on Monday against Philadelphia, General Manager Doug Armstrong recorded his 800th career win.

Armstrong is just the 11th general manager in NHL history to accomplish the milestone. He joins names such as David Poile, Lou Lamoriello, Glen Sather, Ken Holland, Jack Adams and former Blues’ general manager Emile Francis on the list.

He also is just six wins away from tying Bobby Clarke for 10th overall.

In October, Armstrong served his 1,000th game as a member of the Blues, becoming the first GM in franchise history to accomplish that feat. He currently is the longest-tenured active general manager in the League.

Overall, Armstrong has served 1,432 games as a general manager and is now the second-fastest to reach 800 wins, trailing only Ken Holland, who accomplished the feat with the Detroit Red Wings in 1,381 games.

Armstrong led the Blues to their first Stanley Cup championship in 2019 and claimed another as the assistant general manager of the Dallas Stars in 1999.