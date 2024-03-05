Armstrong becomes 11th general manager to reach 800 wins

armstrong_smile
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

With the St. Louis Blues’ 2-1 shootut win on Monday against Philadelphia, General Manager Doug Armstrong recorded his 800th career win.

Armstrong is just the 11th general manager in NHL history to accomplish the milestone. He joins names such as David Poile, Lou Lamoriello, Glen Sather, Ken Holland, Jack Adams and former Blues’ general manager Emile Francis on the list.

He also is just six wins away from tying Bobby Clarke for 10th overall.

In October, Armstrong served his 1,000th game as a member of the Blues, becoming the first GM in franchise history to accomplish that feat. He currently is the longest-tenured active general manager in the League.

Overall, Armstrong has served 1,432 games as a general manager and is now the second-fastest to reach 800 wins, trailing only Ken Holland, who accomplished the feat with the Detroit Red Wings in 1,381 games.

Armstrong led the Blues to their first Stanley Cup championship in 2019 and claimed another as the assistant general manager of the Dallas Stars in 1999.

General Manager, Most Wins

1. David Poile, 1533
2. Lou Lamoriello, 1,431
3. Glen Sather, 1,319
4. Harry Sinden, 1,170
5. Ken Holland, 1,132
6. Cliff Fletcher, 953
7. Jim Rutherford, 939
8. Jack Adams, 913
9. Emile Francis, 839
10. Bobby Clarke, 806
11. Doug Armstrong, 800

News Feed

Blue Note Cup crowns 2024 champions

Trade Deadline decisions loom for Armstrong

ACHA National Championships set for March 7-17

Binnington makes 21 saves, Blues defeat Wild

Binnington ranks third in wins by a Blues goaltender

MoDOT to close I-64 ramp to 14th Street through mid-March

Blues sign Ronan Moore to one-day contract

McDavid ends goal drought with OT winner, Oilers defeat Blues

Behind the Mask: Jordan Binnington the Gatekeeper

Armstrong joins The Hockey News Pre-Game Show

Monahan has goal, assist, Jets defeat Blues for 4th straight win

Faulk activated from injured reserve

Blues Alumni face NHL Alumni and Celebrities in Puck Cancer Charity Game on April 5

Red Wings score 4 in 1st period, cruise past Blues

2017 Winter Classic jersey ranked No. 2 by The Athletic

Blues prospects featured on cover of The Hockey News

Blues score 3 in 32 seconds, shut out Islanders

Blues set franchise record with 3 goals in 32 seconds