Preview: Blues at Flyers

THE OPPONENT

The Philadelphia Flyers come into the 2025-26 season leaning on a balanced lineup that rarely takes a shift off. They’ve embraced a straightforward, high-tempo style that puts pressure on opponents through sustained zone time and quick transition plays. With a growing group of young forwards and a defense corps that keeps things tight in their own end, Philadelphia has shown it can dictate pace, making them a quietly dangerous matchup on any given night.

The Blues and Flyers meet for the second and final time this season after Philadelphia took the first matchup 6–5 in a shootout last Friday in St. Louis. The Blues have earned points in back-to-back games against the Flyers (0-0-2) and are 2-2-2 in their last six against them. St. Louis is 3-2-0 in their last five trips to Philadelphia. One of the standout trends: the Blues have not allowed a power-play goal to the Flyers in nine straight games, going a perfect 20-for-20 on the kill. This is the seventh time in franchise history they’ve posted a streak of nine or more games without giving up a PPG to a single opponent.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Nov. 14 vs. PHI | PHI 6, STL 5 (SO)

Nov. 20 at PHI, 6 p.m. CT