Preview: Blues at Flyers

Despite an overtime setback in Toronto, the Blues' focus is fixed firmly ahead, gearing up for a visit to Philadelphia as the road trip rolls on. With four games left before returning home, St. Louis has plenty of runway to bank points, build momentum and turn the page quickly against a Flyers team that loves to make you earn every inch.

🕒 When: Thursday, Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. CT
🌎 Where: Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA
📺 Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
🎙 Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

THE STATS

ST. LOUIS BLUES
  • Record: 6-9-5
  • Power Play: 23.5 percent
  • Penalty Kill: 72.6 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 2.75 / 3.80
  • Shots For / Against Per Game: 25.8 / 27.9
  • Face-off Win Percentage: 50.7
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
  • Record: 9-6-3
  • PP: 19.6 percent
  • PK: 87.5 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 2.61 / 2.83
  • Shots for / against per game: 24.7 / 25.2
  • Face-Off Win Percentage: 47.9

THE OPPONENT

The Philadelphia Flyers come into the 2025-26 season leaning on a balanced lineup that rarely takes a shift off. They’ve embraced a straightforward, high-tempo style that puts pressure on opponents through sustained zone time and quick transition plays. With a growing group of young forwards and a defense corps that keeps things tight in their own end, Philadelphia has shown it can dictate pace, making them a quietly dangerous matchup on any given night.

The Blues and Flyers meet for the second and final time this season after Philadelphia took the first matchup 6–5 in a shootout last Friday in St. Louis. The Blues have earned points in back-to-back games against the Flyers (0-0-2) and are 2-2-2 in their last six against them. St. Louis is 3-2-0 in their last five trips to Philadelphia. One of the standout trends: the Blues have not allowed a power-play goal to the Flyers in nine straight games, going a perfect 20-for-20 on the kill. This is the seventh time in franchise history they’ve posted a streak of nine or more games without giving up a PPG to a single opponent.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Nov. 14 vs. PHI | PHI 6, STL 5 (SO)

Nov. 20 at PHI, 6 p.m. CT

PLAYERS TO WATCH

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Dalibor Dvorsky has emerged as a power-play threat, scoring his third goal of the season Tuesday in Toronto. He’s just the fifth Blue ever to start his career with three-plus power-play goals and the first NHL player to do it since Matvei Michkov in October 2024. Dvorsky leads the Blues in power-play goals, ranks second among all NHL rookies, and, since Nov. 3, sits tied for second among rookies with three goals overall. His three power-play tallies in that span lead all rookies and rank third in the entire league, continuing an impressive surge that began with his first career goal Nov. 3 vs. Edmonton.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Christian Dvorak has been a bright spot for the Flyers early on, entering the matchup with a two-game point streak and 13 points (6g, 7a) through 18 games. His balanced scoring and ability to drive play make him a key threat for St. Louis to keep in check, especially as he continues to find rhythm in Philadelphia’s lineup.

BLUE NOTES

  • Colton Parayko is expected to dress in his 744th career game, matching Brett Hull for sixth on the Blues' all-time franchise list for games played.
  • Cam Fowler has four primary power-play assists since Oct. 21, which is the most among all defensemen in the NHL and shares fourth overall.
  • Robert Thomas has a three-game point streak (1g, 3a), recording an assist in all three games.

UPCOMING GAMES

  • Nov. 22 - Blues at Islanders
  • Nov. 24 - Blues at Rangers
  • Nov. 26 - Blues at Devils

