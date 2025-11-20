Blues activate Neighbours from injured reserve

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have activated forward Jake Neighbours from injured reserve.

In addition, the team has designated forward Alexandre Texier as non-roster.

Neighbours has missed the past 12 games after suffering a right-leg injury against the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 25. The Calgary, Alberta, native has dressed in eight games this season, logging seven points (six goals, one assists) and four penalty minutes.

Overall, Neighbours has appeared in 219 career regular-season games with the Blues, totaling 103 points (62 goals, 41 assists) and 107 penalty minutes.

Texier has recorded one assist and two penalty minutes in eight games with the Blues this season. Overall, the St. Martin D’heres, France, native has accumulated 91 points (40 goals, 51 assists) and 94 penalty minutes in 240 career NHL regular-season games.