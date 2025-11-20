Blues activate Neighbours from injured reserve

neighbours_blues_16x9
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have activated forward Jake Neighbours from injured reserve.

In addition, the team has designated forward Alexandre Texier as non-roster.

Neighbours has missed the past 12 games after suffering a right-leg injury against the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 25. The Calgary, Alberta, native has dressed in eight games this season, logging seven points (six goals, one assists) and four penalty minutes.

Overall, Neighbours has appeared in 219 career regular-season games with the Blues, totaling 103 points (62 goals, 41 assists) and 107 penalty minutes.

Texier has recorded one assist and two penalty minutes in eight games with the Blues this season. Overall, the St. Martin D’heres, France, native has accumulated 91 points (40 goals, 51 assists) and 94 penalty minutes in 240 career NHL regular-season games.

News Feed

Blues name DraftKings an official sports betting, daily fantasy sports operator

Projected Lineup: Nov. 20 at Philadelphia

Preview: Blues at Flyers

Chase to receive True Blue Award at Blues Hall of Fame induction

Nylander sparks Maple Leafs past Blues in OT to end skid

Blues to celebrate Faulk's 1,000 games on Nov. 29 vs. Utah

Justin Faulk: Grit, grind and 1,000 NHL games

Bowman scores 1st NHL goal, Golden Knights defeat Blues to end 4-game skid

Armstrong statement on passing of John Standbrook

Zegras has 3 points, helps Flyers rally past Blues for shootout win

Blues to host Pucks for Autism on Nov. 15

Binnington named MAC's Sports Personality of the Year

Binnington makes 38 saves, Blues edge Flames

Binnington sets record for games played by a Blues goalie

Celebrate Louie's birthday and give back with the Blues Toy Drive

Blues and Lyft announce nonexclusive rideshare partnership

Skinner recalled from Springfield

Wright scores in OT, Kraken rally to defeat Blues