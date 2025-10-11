Preview: Blues at Flames

Preview
By Elise Butler / Notes by Brett Barczewski

When: Saturday, Oct. 11 at 3 p.m. CT
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, AB
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
Listen: 101 ESPN, Blues App

The St. Louis Blues embark on their first road trip of the season and are looking to bounce back from a tough Opening Night loss to the Minnesota Wild. Can they play spoiler on Saturday afternoon in the Calgary Flames' home opener?

THE TEAMS

ST. LOUIS BLUES

  • Record: 0-1-0
  • Power Play: 0 percent
  • Penalty Kill: 66.7 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 0 / 5
  • Shots For / Against Per Game: 26 / 21
  • Face-off Win Percentage: 46.3

CALGARY FLAMES

  • Record: 1-1-0
  • PP: 12.5 percent
  • PK: 75 percent
  • Goals For / Against Per Game: 2 / 4
  • Shots for / against per game: 20 / 30.5
  • Face-Off Win Percentage: 54.0

THE MATCHUP

The Blues enjoyed success against the Flames in 2024-25, sweeping the season series 3-0. In fact, the Blues have won the last six meetings between the two teams and eight out of the last nine overall. Their last loss to Calgary came on Jan. 12, 2023, and they haven't lost at the Scotiabank Saddledome since Jan. 24, 2022, winning five straight games there.

STL@CGY: Parayko scores OT-winning goal

PLAYER TO WATCH

Alberta native Colton Parayko had goals in all three games against the Flames last season, including the OT winner in the team's lone visit to Calgary in 2024-25. While he was held off the scoresheet in the team's opener, the defenseman logged 20:59 in ice time with two hits, a blocked shot and a takeaway.

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 11 @ CGY, 3 p.m. CT
Nov. 11 vs. CGY, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets
March 18 @ CGY, 8:30 p.m. CT

BLUE NOTES

  • The Blues and Flames both finished the regular season last year with 96 points in the standings. St. Louis clinched the postseason spot and advanced to the playoffs in the second Wild Card spot ahead of Calgary due to having more regulation wins.
  • Forward Robert Thomas is four shy of reaching 400 career points.

