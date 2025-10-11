Preview: Blues at Flames

THE TEAMS

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Record: 0-1-0

Power Play: 0 percent

Penalty Kill: 66.7 percent

Goals For / Against Per Game: 0 / 5

Shots For / Against Per Game: 26 / 21

Face-off Win Percentage: 46.3

CALGARY FLAMES

Record: 1-1-0

PP: 12.5 percent

PK: 75 percent

Goals For / Against Per Game: 2 / 4

Shots for / against per game: 20 / 30.5

Face-Off Win Percentage: 54.0

THE MATCHUP

The Blues enjoyed success against the Flames in 2024-25, sweeping the season series 3-0. In fact, the Blues have won the last six meetings between the two teams and eight out of the last nine overall. Their last loss to Calgary came on Jan. 12, 2023, and they haven't lost at the Scotiabank Saddledome since Jan. 24, 2022, winning five straight games there.