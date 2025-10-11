Preview: Blues at Flames

PLAYER TO WATCH
Alberta native Colton Parayko had goals in all three games against the Flames last season, including the OT winner in the team's lone visit to Calgary in 2024-25. While he was held off the scoresheet in the team's opener, the defenseman logged 20:59 in ice time with two hits, a blocked shot and a takeaway.
SEASON SERIES
Oct. 11 @ CGY, 3 p.m. CT
Nov. 11 vs. CGY, 7 p.m. CT | Tickets
March 18 @ CGY, 8:30 p.m. CT
BLUE NOTES
- The Blues and Flames both finished the regular season last year with 96 points in the standings. St. Louis clinched the postseason spot and advanced to the playoffs in the second Wild Card spot ahead of Calgary due to having more regulation wins.
- Forward Robert Thomas is four shy of reaching 400 career points.