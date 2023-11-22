Preview: Blues at Coyotes

BLUES After two difficult losses to open the road trip, the St. Louis Blues got back into rhythm for a 3-1 win over Anaheim on Sunday night. Jake Neighbours got the Blues on the board first, scoring in two games in a row for the first time in his career after lighting the lamp the previous night in Los Angeles.

Pavel Buchnevich followed with his team-high third power-play goal of the season, eventually holding as the game winner after the Ducks got on the board in the second period.

The win came at a critical time, staving off a third straight loss and 0-3 road trip record. The Blues have done a better job not letting losing streaks drag out - they have not exceeded two losses in a row all season.

Wednesday night, the Blues have an opportunity to come out of their West road trip an even 2-2, visiting the Coyotes at the NHL's smallest venue for their third matchup of the young season. Returning home to greet Ryan O'Reilly and the Nashville Predators on Friday, the Blues will then hit the road again to visit Chicago and Minnesota.

The Blues will face the Coyotes with a record of 9-7-1, worth 19 points and fourth in the Central Division.