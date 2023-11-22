Projected Lineup: Nov. 22 at Arizona

Jake Neighbours will get a promotion to the second line with Brandon Saad and Brayden Schenn on Wednesday night when the St. Louis Blues wrap up an eight-day, four-game road trip against the Arizona Coyotes (8 p.m. CT, Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

Neighbours has scored goals in back-to-back games for the first time in his career, lighting the lamp Saturday in Los Angeles and Sunday in Anaheim. He’ll look to keep that streak going Wednesday before the Blues return home for Thanksgiving.

"With Schenn and Saad, he can get in there and forecheck and create some opportunities for those guys," Blues Head Coach Craig Berube said of Neighbours. "He's really strong in puck battles and things like that. And l really like his skating right now. He's a guy that can finish around the net, he's got a nose for the net and he gets to the net.

"He's a young guy that's going to be a big part of the future, and he's earned that right to move up (to that line)."

Sammy Blais also appears to be returning to the lineup after sitting out Sunday’s matchup in Anaheim. Blais was skating on the fourth line with Nikita Alexandrov and Oskar Sundvqist in Wednesday's morning skate and ranks third in the NHL in hits this season (60). Jakub Vrana was skating as an extra and will be the odd-man out Wednesday.

Jordan Binnington is likely to start in goal.