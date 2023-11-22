News Feed

Preview: Blues at Coyotes

Blues to premiere 'Tuzz Talks' on Nov. 21

Blues Cyber Week begins Nov. 24 with week-long deals

St. Louis Blues Anaheim Ducks game recap November 19

St. Louis Blues Los Angeles Kings game recap November 18

St. Louis Blues San Jose Sharks game recap November 16

Binnington moves up shutout leaderboard

Tampa Bay Lightning St. Louis Blues game recap November 14

Hitchcock, Turgeon inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

Hitchcock humbled by doors opening to Hall of Fame

Turgeon part of Little League, Hockey Halls of Fame

Buchnevich, Schenn score hat tricks in same game

St. Louis Blues Colorado Avalanche game recap November 11

Berube earns 200th win behind Blues bench

Arizona Coyotes St. Louis Blues game recap November 9

Connor scores twice for Jets in win against Blues

Hitchcock's work ethic at every level paved way to Hall of Fame

Fans to sing anthem before Nov. 9 game

Projected Lineup: Nov. 22 at Arizona

neighbours_smile
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

Jake Neighbours will get a promotion to the second line with Brandon Saad and Brayden Schenn on Wednesday night when the St. Louis Blues wrap up an eight-day, four-game road trip against the Arizona Coyotes (8 p.m. CT, Bally Sports, 101 ESPN).

Neighbours has scored goals in back-to-back games for the first time in his career, lighting the lamp Saturday in Los Angeles and Sunday in Anaheim. He’ll look to keep that streak going Wednesday before the Blues return home for Thanksgiving.

"With Schenn and Saad, he can get in there and forecheck and create some opportunities for those guys," Blues Head Coach Craig Berube said of Neighbours. "He's really strong in puck battles and things like that. And l really like his skating right now. He's a guy that can finish around the net, he's got a nose for the net and he gets to the net.

"He's a young guy that's going to be a big part of the future, and he's earned that right to move up (to that line)."

Sammy Blais also appears to be returning to the lineup after sitting out Sunday’s matchup in Anaheim. Blais was skating on the fourth line with Nikita Alexandrov and Oskar Sundvqist in Wednesday's morning skate and ranks third in the NHL in hits this season (60). Jakub Vrana was skating as an extra and will be the odd-man out Wednesday.

Jordan Binnington is likely to start in goal.

Neighbours, Berube ahead of matchup at ARI

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad - Brayden Schenn - Jake Neighbours
Alexey Toropchenko - Kevin Hayes - Kasperi Kapanen
Sammy Blais - Nikita Alexandrov - Oskar Sundqvist

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
Torey Krug - Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella - Scott Perunovich

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

