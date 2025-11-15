ST. LOUIS -- Trevor Zegras had two goals and an assist then scored the only goal in the shootout for the Philadelphia Flyers in a 6-5 win against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Friday.
Zegras has 3 points, helps Flyers rally past Blues for shootout win
Scores only goal in tiebreaker after getting stopped on OT penalty shot for Philadelphia
Zegras was stopped on a penalty shot by Jordan Binnington at 2:51 of overtime after Philadelphia came back from two two-goal deficits in the third.
“I mishandled it. I put my head down, and he got his pad down,” Zegras said of Binnington. “So I figured, I don’t know, I’ve never been in a situation where I get two on the same goalie, so I tried to do the same move, just a little different, and try to throw him off, because he's a [heck] of a shootout goalie. I don't know if I had ever scored on him in the past and a lot of respect for him for sure.”
Owen Tippett had a goal and three assists, and Christian Dvorak had two goals and an assist for the Flyers (9-5-3), who are 3-0-2 in their past five after their third straight overtime game. Samuel Ersson made 12 saves.
“A lot of game left, stick with it,” Philadelphia coach Rick Tocchet said of rallying twice in the third period. “That’s really all you can do. Yeah, we're fighting it and struggling early and then, obviously, the ‘Devo’ line (Tippett-Dvorak-Zregras) was terrific tonight, and they got us back in the game.”
Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou and Jimmy Snuggerud each had a goal and an assist, and Dylan Holloway and Justin Faulk scored for the Blues (6-8-4), who are 3-1-2 their past six games. Binnington made 26 saves.
“Quite high to be honest,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said of his frustration level. “I didn’t like that we gave up the first two-goal lead. Those were some net-front miscues and then the last two goals were guys not owning their quadrants or turnovers. Regardless, we scored five goals. You’ve got to win that game. There’s got to be more desperation in us.”
Holloway's third goal in as many games gave St. Louis a 4-3 lead just 40 seconds into the third period on a wrister from the left circle.
Thomas made it 5-3 at 4:56 off a one-timer from the slot when Snuggerud found him from behind the net. The shot grazed the leg of Philadelphia captain Sean Couturier.
“We’ve just got to find a way to close out games,” Thomas said. “We come out in the third, grab two goals. There should be no chance of letting them back in. We’ve got to clean that up. … Very disappointing.”
Dvorak made it 5-4 at 7:53 after taking advantage of Blues defenseman Matthew Kessel slipping and losing the puck in the defensive zone.
Tippett tied it 5-5 at 10:29 on a shot high to the glove side after getting the pass from Zegras for his first goal in 11 games.
“Yeah, feels good,” Tippett said on scoring. “Obviously, try not to get too frustrated when things go that way. But just stay on it and take the positives, getting chances and obviously happy one went in tonight.”
Kyrou made it 1-0 at 1:19 of the first period when he intercepted Zegras’ pass in the neutral zone, skated into the right circle and beat Ersson with a snap shot to the blocker side.
Zegras tied it 1-1 at 8:18 after the Flyers caught the Blues on a 3-on-2, with Zegras beating Binnington from the slot between the pads.
Snuggerud restored the Blues’ lead at 2-1 at 9:42, finishing off a Thomas pass with a wrister from the slot to the glove side.
Faulk’s slap shot from distance at 6:54 of the second period made it 3-1 after a face-off win. Cam Fowler’s assist on the goal was his 500th NHL point.
Dvorak came right back 23 seconds later to make it 3-2 at 7:17, following up a rebound of a loose puck of Tippett’s initial shot from the slot.
Zegras tied it 3-3 at 18:24 on a shot from near the blue line by Emil Andrae and tipped in front.
The Tippett-Dvorak-Zegras line combined for five goals and five assists.
“Yeah, it’s a lot of fun with those two,” Dvorak said. “Been with them for a decent amount of the season here, and we built some chemistry, and we were reading off each other well, and made some good plays tonight, and hopefully we could continue to do that.”
NOTES: Zegras' three-point game was his third this season (each was two goals, one assist). … Flyers Forward Travis Konecny’s eight-game point streak ended (four goals, six assists). … St. Louis defenseman Hunter Skinner was a plus-1 with four hits in 10:45 ice time in his NHL debut. ... The Blues are winless in overtime and shootouts this season (two overtime losses, two shootout losses).