Zegras has 3 points, helps Flyers rally past Blues for shootout win

Owen Tippett had a goal and three assists, and Christian Dvorak had two goals and an assist for the Flyers (9-5-3), who are 3-0-2 in their past five after their third straight overtime game. Samuel Ersson made 12 saves.

“A lot of game left, stick with it,” Philadelphia coach Rick Tocchet said of rallying twice in the third period. “That’s really all you can do. Yeah, we're fighting it and struggling early and then, obviously, the ‘Devo’ line (Tippett-Dvorak-Zregras) was terrific tonight, and they got us back in the game.”

Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou and Jimmy Snuggerud each had a goal and an assist, and Dylan Holloway and Justin Faulk scored for the Blues (6-8-4), who are 3-1-2 their past six games. Binnington made 26 saves.

“Quite high to be honest,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said of his frustration level. “I didn’t like that we gave up the first two-goal lead. Those were some net-front miscues and then the last two goals were guys not owning their quadrants or turnovers. Regardless, we scored five goals. You’ve got to win that game. There’s got to be more desperation in us.”

Holloway's third goal in as many games gave St. Louis a 4-3 lead just 40 seconds into the third period on a wrister from the left circle.

Thomas made it 5-3 at 4:56 off a one-timer from the slot when Snuggerud found him from behind the net. The shot grazed the leg of Philadelphia captain Sean Couturier.

“We’ve just got to find a way to close out games,” Thomas said. “We come out in the third, grab two goals. There should be no chance of letting them back in. We’ve got to clean that up. … Very disappointing.”