Kempe scores on power play in OT, Kings top Blues to end 4-game skid

“Just a beautiful goal, great pass, great finish by ‘Juice,’” Kings coach Jim Hiller said. “He’s playing the top, we don’t see him over in that left flank often anymore, but you see why he’s scored a bunch of goals from there.”

Alex Laferriere scored for the Kings (2-3-1), who were 0-2-2 in their previous four games. Darcy Kuemper made 17 saves in his return from missing two games with a lower-body injury.

“I didn’t think we gave them that much as far as quality,” Hiller said. “We didn’t get a lot either, but we worked, and we’d run to the goal line a little bit and had some shots from the top, which we hadn’t been doing. I’d like to be easier than that, but I don’t know, that’s the way we win games. Just the start to finish, which usually is a grind.”

Justin Faulk scored for the Blues (3-2-1), who had won three of four. Binnington made 26 saves.

“It's disappointing we don't start on time,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “We didn't come close to executing the game plan. We're going to have to change things up, do things different. The intensity we started the game, it wasn't there. It was lacking. We need to find more consistency with how we play.”