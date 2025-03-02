Holloway gets goal, assist, Blues top Kings for 4th straight win

Robert Thomas had an assist to extend his point and assist streak to nine games (13 points; four goals, nine assists).

“It’s fun,” Thomas said. “We have a lot of good energy. All the lines are rolling, everyone’s contributing. It’s a lot of fun when it’s like that.”

Kevin Fiala scored for the Kings (31-19-8), who lost their third straight (0-2-1) after going 5-0-1 in their previous six games. David Rittich made 30 saves.

“Too many mistakes, and we let them back in,” Los Angeles coach Jim Hiller said. “Once they got back into the game, I thought they started playing pretty well. We threw a lot of pucks at the net, bodies and all kinds of stuff and Binnington made a number of saves or we missed the net or they got blocked. They got blocked way too many times.”

Fiala’s power-play goal at 3:43 of the first gave the Kings a 1-0 lead, a one-timer from the top of the right circle.