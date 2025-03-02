ST. LOUIS -- Dylan Holloway had a goal and an assist, and the St. Louis Blues extended their season-high winning streak to four games with a 4-1 victory against the Los Angeles Kings at Enterprise Center on Saturday.
Holloway gets goal, assist, Blues top Kings for 4th straight win
Thomas extends point streak to 9 games for St. Louis; Rittich saves 30 for Los Angeles
Colton Parayko, Pavel Buchnevich and Zack Bolduc each scored for the Blues (29-26-6), who are 5-0-1 in their past six games. Jordan Binnington made 25 saves to improve to 5-0-1 in his past six starts.
“It’s very enjoyable to watch our team play as committed as they are for each other,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “It’s very selfless hockey going on right now, how excited the bench gets no matter who scores, the blocked shots at the end, the unselfish changes, changing at the right time, middle lane drives, boxing out at the net, sacrificing for each other. All those things make it fun to watch right now.”
Robert Thomas had an assist to extend his point and assist streak to nine games (13 points; four goals, nine assists).
“It’s fun,” Thomas said. “We have a lot of good energy. All the lines are rolling, everyone’s contributing. It’s a lot of fun when it’s like that.”
Kevin Fiala scored for the Kings (31-19-8), who lost their third straight (0-2-1) after going 5-0-1 in their previous six games. David Rittich made 30 saves.
“Too many mistakes, and we let them back in,” Los Angeles coach Jim Hiller said. “Once they got back into the game, I thought they started playing pretty well. We threw a lot of pucks at the net, bodies and all kinds of stuff and Binnington made a number of saves or we missed the net or they got blocked. They got blocked way too many times.”
Fiala’s power-play goal at 3:43 of the first gave the Kings a 1-0 lead, a one-timer from the top of the right circle.
“Power play hasn’t been good,” Kings captain Anze Kopitar said. “Been a little bit better at home than on the road. We’ve got to put an emphasis on that too. Obviously making sure it gives us momentum during games, but in order to win games, you’ve got to score goals too.”
Parayko tied it 1-1 at 9:37 when he finished a wrist shot from the bottom of the left circle off a Jordan Kyrou fake shot, then pass.
It was Parayko’s third goal in four games and his 15th of the season. The 31-year-old defenseman's previous career high was 10 goals, accomplished three times.
“He’s playing real well,” Parayko said of Kyrou. “Moving his feet really well, in the O-zone making plays and backchecking.”
Buchnevich made it 2-1 at 18:07 when the forward found a loose puck after Rittich initially tried to cover it up but the puck stayed loose in the crease.
Bolduc’s breakaway goal at 9:27 of the second period gave the Blues a 3-1 lead after Mathieu Joseph blocked Vladislav Gavrikov’s wrister from the point, the puck caromed out towards center ice and Bolduc was the only player to locate it after it bounded in the air.
Buchnevich thought he had a second goal at the end of the second period, but his slap shot just inside the blue line did not beat the clock after a review.
Holloway's wrist shot from the high slot at 1:34 of the third period made it a 4-1 final.
“It feels pretty good. It’s definitely fun,” Holloway said. “The boys are playing well. It’s fun that things are clicking right now and I think all four lines and all three pairs of ‘D’ and our goalies have been awesome. These wins have been a big team effort and we’re excited to keep this thing going.”
NOTES: Buchnevich has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in a six-game point streak. … Los Angeles defenseman Drew Doughty and Kopitar factored on the same goal for the 306th time to match Bobby Orr and Phil Esposito for the third most by a forward-defenseman duo in NHL history. Only Wayne Gretzky and Paul Coffey (350) and Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang (307) have done so more times.