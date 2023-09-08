Langenbrunner joins 2023 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame class

Former St. Louis Blues forward Jamie Langenbrunner has been named to the class of 2023 for the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.

Langenbrunner joins Dustin Brown, Brian Burke, Katie King Crowley and Brian Murphy in a class to be inducted on Dec. 6 in Boston.

Langenbrunner was a two-time Stanley Cup champion that played 16 seasons in the NHL, recording 1,109 regular-season games and 663 points (243 goals, 420 assists). In winning championships with Dallas (1999) and New Jersey (2003), he recorded 34 goals and 53 assists (87 points) in the postseason.

The Cloquet, Minnesota native played the final two seasons of his career with the Blues after signing as a free agent in 2011. In 74 games with St. Louis, Langenbrunner recorded six goals and 19 assists (25 points).