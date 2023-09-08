News Feed

2023-24 Season Preview: St. Louis Blues

2023-24 Season Preview: St. Louis Blues
3 questions facing the Blues

3 questions facing the St. Louis Blues
Blues release statements regarding Kapanen

Blues release statements regarding Kapanen
Blues sign five-year broadcast extension with 101 ESPN

Blues sign five-year extension with 101 ESPN
Binnington, Thomas, Schenn, Faulk and more to appear at Blues & Brews

Binnington, Thomas, Schenn, Faulk and more to appear at Blues & Brews
5 Blues games receive new start times

5 Blues games receive new start times
Blues get 13 national TV broadcasts during 2023-24 season

Blues get 13 national TV broadcasts in 2023-24
Blues partner with Shift4 for new commerce experience

Blues partner with Shift4 for next-gen experience
Blues sign Ratcliffe to professional tryout

Blues sign Ratcliffe to professional tryout
Blues Single Game Tickets on sale now

Single-game tickets on sale now
Rivers named lead analyst for Blues on Bally Sports Midwest

Rivers named new analyst for Blues on Bally Sports
Blues unveil 2023-24 promotions and theme nights

Blues unveil 2023-24 promotions and theme nights
Blues to premiere The Anatomy of the Draft on YouTube

Watch The Anatomy of the Draft on YouTube
Blues turn to musical roots for 2023-24 season

Blues turn to musical roots for 2023-24 season
Hull named to Sporting News' GOAT Mountain

Hull named to Sporting News' GOAT Mountain
Blues Hall of Fame Class of 2024 online voting

First Community becomes presenting sponsor of Blues Hall of Fame
Biakabutuka signs three-year entry-level contract

Biakabutuka signs three-year entry-level contract
Blues sign Toropchenko to two-year contract

Toropchenko signs two-year contract

Langenbrunner joins 2023 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame class

langenbrunner_jamie_blues
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

Former St. Louis Blues forward Jamie Langenbrunner has been named to the class of 2023 for the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.

Langenbrunner joins Dustin Brown, Brian Burke, Katie King Crowley and Brian Murphy in a class to be inducted on Dec. 6 in Boston.

Langenbrunner was a two-time Stanley Cup champion that played 16 seasons in the NHL, recording 1,109 regular-season games and 663 points (243 goals, 420 assists). In winning championships with Dallas (1999) and New Jersey (2003), he recorded 34 goals and 53 assists (87 points) in the postseason.

The Cloquet, Minnesota native played the final two seasons of his career with the Blues after signing as a free agent in 2011. In 74 games with St. Louis, Langenbrunner recorded six goals and 19 assists (25 points).