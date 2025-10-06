Kerber, Marxkors team up to host Offside Hockey on Matrix Midwest

Matrix Midwest, St. Louis’ only free and independent sports and entertainment network, is announcing the launch of “Offside Hockey with Kerbs and Amy” from 6 - 7 p.m. on Wednesdays on Matrix Midwest.

“Offside Hockey” offers fans an unparalleled insider's perspective on hockey, sharing authentic insights, behind-the-scenes stories, and insider takeaways. With co-hosts Chris Kerber and Amy Marxkors, viewers can get closer to the action on the ice than ever before with the voices who know the sport, the players, and the pulse of the game.

“We are proud that Matrix Midwest is once again offering an exclusive local sports show and providing veteran St. Louis Blues play-by-play broadcaster, Chris Kerber, and co-host, Amy Marxkors, the opportunity to bring fresh and in-depth perspectives we know the hockey fans are hungry for,” said JD Sosnoff, Vice President & General Manager of Matrix Midwest & KMOV-TV. “With Chris and Amy’s knowledge and experience covering the St. Louis Blues, ‘Offside Hockey’ is precisely the kind of dynamic regional sports content that makes Matrix Midwest the premier destination for hometown sports coverage and insider perspectives you won't find anywhere else."

Each week, Chris and Amy will break down the St. Louis Blues’ storylines to watch with their own “Stars of the Game” segment, as well as news and views from around the National Hockey League (NHL). “Offside Hockey” viewers can look forward to exclusive interviews with players, alumni, fellow broadcasters, and newsmakers from around the NHL.

"I couldn't be more excited to partner with Amy on this new show on Matrix Midwest,” said Chris Kerber, St. Louis Blues Play-by-Play Announcer and co-host of the show. “‘Offside Hockey’ will let us dive deeper into the game we love, sharing the unique stories that reveal the character, dedication, and pure grit of this sport that keep fans engaged in the game on and off the ice.”

Chris Kerber is the “Voice of the Blues” with more than 30 years of broadcasting experience and entering his 26th year with the Blues. This season, he expanded his broadcasting role and is simulcasting play-by-play action for FanDuel Sports Network and 101 ESPN radio. Amy Marxkors hosts a daily news talk show, “The Chris and Amy Show” on The Voice of St. Louis 104.1 FM KMOX. In 2019, she covered the St. Louis Blues historic Stanley Cup run as part of the radio broadcast team for 104.1 FM KMOX.

“I'm looking forward to one-of-a-kind hockey conversations with Kerbs,” said Amy Marxkors, Offside Hockey co-host. “We’re going to bring fans in-depth hockey discussions – from breaking down game strategy to sharing conversations with players to celebrating what makes this sport so special.”

“Offside Hockey with Kerbs & Amy” joins “The Fight with Karraker & Company” as the second 60-minute sports talk show produced locally in the First Alert 4 studios in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

About Matrix Midwest

Matrix Midwest is a provider of sports, lifestyle and entertainment programming for the St. Louis region. Matrix Midwest is a Gray Media company available now over-the-air on channel 32 and channel 6 on Spectrum/Charter. Based out of St. Louis, Matrix Midwest operates alongside sister station, First Alert 4 (KMOV-TV).

About First Alert 4

First Alert 4 (KMOV-TV) is a local media organization in St. Louis, MO. Serving the Midwest since 1954, KMOV is an award-winning provider of local news, weather, sports and entertainment content on multiple broadcast and digital platforms. First Alert 4 is a Gray Media company.