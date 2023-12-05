First goal has been big for Blues

For the St. Louis Blues, scoring first is paramount.

This season, when scoring the first goal of the game, the Blues are 12-0-0.

They are the only team in the NHL to not have a loss of any kind when scoring first.

“We feel good when we score first, that’s for sure,” Blues Head Coach Craig Berube said. “We haven’t done a great job when we haven’t scored first so far this year and that’s something we’ve got to improve upon and correct, but when we have the lead, we play confident and keep coming. That’s the key - keep coming.”

On Monday in Las Vegas, Alexey Toropchenko scored a goal in the final minute of the first period to give the Blues a 1-0 lead at T-Mobile Arena. That lead stood until the third period when the Vegas Golden Knights tied the game, but the Blues didn’t break as Pavel Buchnevich secured another win in overtime.

“I saw that stat before the game, 11-0,” Buchnevich said. “Now it’s 12-0. We have to find a way to score first, it looks like it works for us because then we win games.”