FanDuel Sports Network announces enhanced features, coverage ahead of Blues season

The St. Louis Blues regular season begins Wednesday, Oct. 9 on FanDuel Sports Network and viewers will see new broadcasters, new technology and added live programming and app features for the 2025-26 regular season.

"We are putting a premium on content, storytelling, next-level analysis, creativity, technology and innovation,” said Jay Rothman, Vice President of Production at FanDuel Sports Network.

The network is scheduled to televise and stream 68 Blues games this season. Game telecasts will feature new broadcasters in the booth with Chris Kerber providing play-by-play and Joey Vitale as analyst. Kerber and Vitale’s voices will not only be heard across the FanDuel Sports Network’s multiple platforms but will also be simulcast on radio through the team’s partnership with 101ESPN, where the duo provided the team’s radio call for the previous five seasons. Overall, Kerber is entering his 26th year of broadcasting Blues hockey while Vitale begins his seventh season. Also new to the broadcast team is Blues LIVE analyst Chris Pronger, a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame whose No. 44 was retired by the Blues in 2022.

Andy Strickland will return as the team’s reporter and will add hosting duties for the Blues LIVE pregame and postgame shows when the team is on the road. Other returners include Blues LIVE host for home games, Scott Warmann, and pre/post analysts Bernie Federko and Jamie Rivers.

FanDuel Sports Network will feature its NHL analyst Mike Kelly, the director of analytics and insights for Sportlogiq, to its coverage for select games. Kelly will give fans an even deeper understanding of what’s happening on the ice.

“We want to help grow the game by tapping into the strengths of our talent to bring viewers closer to the action than ever before,” said Rothman.

In addition to new voices, FanDuel Sports Network will use a C360 robotic camera for select games. The camera technology is able to zoom and track player movements using NHL Edge data from chips installed in player uniforms and the puck. It will help analysts dive deeper than ever before.

Starting October 27, the all-new “FanDuel Sports Network Live Countdown Show” will air weekdays one hour prior to the start of Blues LIVE. The show will be hosted by Stan Verrett and tap into the network’s regional talent lineup to give fans an inside look at each nightly matchup, combining on-site reporting and analysis, look-ins to warmups, breaking news and more.

The FanDuel Sports Network app has added an in-game catch-up feature and condensed game re-airs available immediately after each game concludes. The network’s Season Pass subscription option is now available for fans to purchase the FanDuel Sports Network app for the entirety of the Blues season for $115.99. From Oct. 7-29, fans can get $10 off Season Pass when they subscribe through Prime Video. Monthly and annual subscription options are also available for purchase at FanDuelSportsNetwork.com.

The network’s 2025-26 Blues coverage begins with the team’s Opening Night game against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, Oct. 9. The network will begin coverage at 6 p.m. CT with a special one-hour edition of the Blues LIVE pregame show.