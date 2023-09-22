News Feed

Blues begin first training camp practices

Blues begin training camp with Content Day

Bally Sports announces 2023-24 Blues TV schedule

Schenn named Blues' 24th captain

Bitten, Welinski join Blues on pro tryouts

Blues announce jersey schedule for 2023-24 season

Blues open training camp on Sept. 21

Blues finish 1-1 at Prospect Showcase

Home run for Hayes

Blues to collaborate with Marquise Knox

Ritchie joins Blues on professional tryout

Ways to save on Blues tickets

Blues to compete at Prospect Showcase

Krug sidelined with right-foot injury

2023-24 Season Preview: St. Louis Blues

3 questions facing the Blues

Langenbrunner named to 2023 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame class

Blues release statements regarding Kapanen

Fake owl found outside Blues practice rink

owl_centene1
By St. Louis Blues
Digital Release

Here’s a story that will have you hOWLing.

As the St. Louis Blues reported to Centene Community Ice Center for the start of training camp this week, they were greeted by an owl perched just outside the player entrance to the facility.

Last season, while the team was on a road trip, Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong entered the practice rink and found two pigeons flying around the players’ gym, leaving feathers and, well… you know else what birds leave everywhere.

The maintenance team at Centene Community Ice Center was able to get the birds to fly away, but Head Athletic Trainer Ray Barile had a solution to prevent that scenario from happening again - a fake plastic owl decoy that he had at home.

Now, each morning, Blues Director of Performance Ryan Podell places the owl outside the team’s gym. Sometimes, he even moves it to a slightly different location to keep the pigeons from figuring out the owl isn’t real.

So, there you have it. Now you know HOO (get it?) put it there … and why.

owl_centene_arrow