Ellis named ECHL goaltender of the month for December

ellis_colten_action

Colten Ellis of the Orlando Solar Bears has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for December. 

Ellis went 5-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.58 goals-against average and a save percentage of .954 in five appearances during the month.

The 23-year-old allowed two goals or less in five of his six starts during the month while making at least 26 saves four times. Ellis was named ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Dec. 23 after going 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .973 in two appearances.

Under a National Hockey League contract with St. Louis, Ellis is 11-4-1 with one shutout in 18 appearances with the Solar Bears this season. He ranks second in the ECHL with a 2.23 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage.

A native of River Denys, Nova Scotia, Ellis has appeared in 79 career ECHL games with Orlando, Tulsa and Worcester posting an overall record of 36-26-11 with two shutouts, a 3.08 goals-against average and a save percentage of .905. He has also seen action in six career American Hockey League games with Springfield.

Prior to turning pro, Ellis appeared in 153 career games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Cape Breton, Rimouski and Charlottetown going 103-31-4 with 18 shutouts, a 2.31 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912.

News Feed

Vrana recalled, Faulk placed on IR

Vrana recalled, Faulk placed on IR
Projected Lineup: Jan. 4 vs. Vancouver

Projected Lineup: Jan. 4 vs. Vancouver
Preview: Blues vs. Canucks

Preview: Blues vs. Canucks
Walker recalled from Springfield

Walker recalled from Springfield
MacEachern assigned to Springfield

MacEachern assigned to Springfield
St. Louis Blues Pittsburgh Penguins game recap December 30

Malkin has goal, assist, lifts Penguins past Blues
Photos: The Best of 2023

Photos: The Best of 2023
Kessel recalled from Springfield

Kessel recalled from Springfield
Colorado Avalanche St. Louis Blues game recap December 29

Toews scores late to lift Avalanche past Blues
Faulk sidelined with lower-body injury

Faulk sidelined with lower-body injury
Snuggerud, Stenberg score hat tricks at World Juniors

Snuggerud, Stenberg score hat tricks at World Juniors
Dallas Stars St. Louis Blues game recap December 27

Hofer makes 39 saves, Blues edge Stars for 3rd straight win
MacEachern recalled from Springfield

MacEachern recalled from Springfield
MacEachern assigned to Springfield

MacEachern assigned to Springfield
Chicago Blackhawks St. Louis Blues game recap December 23

Blues rally back with five-goal third period to beat Blackhawks
7 Blues prospects to compete at World Juniors

7 Blues prospects to compete at World Juniors
St. Louis Blues Florida Panthers game recap December 21

Buchnevich scores twice for Blues in win against Panthers
McGing assigned to Springfield

McGing assigned to Springfield