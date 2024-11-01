Duck, Duck, Blues Scavenger Hunt begins Nov. 1

If it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck...then you may have found a Blues Rubber Duck!

We're getting ready for a quack-tastic time at the Duck, Duck, Blues Theme Night. And to get fans in the spirit, we've hidden 50 ducks around St. Louis and the surrounding region for a Scavenger Hunt on Nov. 1! Each duck, in addition to being very cute, comes with a Blues ticket voucher to a future game.

But where are they? You'll have to go hunting to find out. We'll periodically post clues at stlouisblues.com, so check back here regularly throughout the day. Exclusive clues will also be posted on our Instagram broadcast channel and sent out through the Blues App and Blues Text Alerts (text 'BGS' to 38313 to join). Follow, download or sign up before 2 p.m. on Nov. 1 so you don't miss out on the extra hints.

Fans who find a duck (or ducks) are encouraged to share a photo on social media tagging the Blues and using hashtag #DuckTheLou to help spread fun and whimsy throughout St. Louis and the Blues fan base.

If you're not in the St. Louis area but want to play along, a virtual scavenger hunt is available on Bluenatics where fans can win Blues Rubber Ducks, tickets and more.

Clues will be posted here starting at 10 a.m. CT. Good luck and happy hunting!

The Blues will host their first Duck, Duck, Blues Theme Night on Nov. 21 vs. the San Jose Sharks. Theme buyers will receive not one, but two exclusive Blues Rubber Ducks. Get your Theme Tickets now.