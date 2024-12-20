Ellis named to Team Canada for 2024 Spengler Cup

By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

Hockey Canada announced today that Springfield Thunderbirds goaltender Colten Ellis has been named to its roster for the upcoming 2024 Spengler Cup. The Spengler Cup is an annual international invitational hockey tournament held in Davos, Switzerland from December 26-31. It is often cited as the oldest international invitational ice hockey tournament in the world.

Ellis, 24, has appeared in 14 games for the Thunderbirds this season, posting an 8-4-2 record along with a 2.70 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. His eight wins this season share 8th in the AHL while his .918 save percentage ranks 8th.

Overall, the River Denys, Nova Scotia, native has played in 36 career AHL games, recording a 16-16-6 record with a 2.99 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage.

This will be Ellis’ second time representing Team Canada after appearing in the 2018 U-18 World Junior Championship.

