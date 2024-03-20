Rantanen gets hat trick, Avalanche defeat Blues for 7th straight win

Nathan MacKinnon extended his point streak to 16 games (10 goals, 22 assists) with an assist, and Valeri Nichushkin and Jonathan Drouin each had two assists for the Avalanche (44-20-5), who have outscored their opponents 31-13 during the winning streak. Annunen made 30 saves.

"I like (that) the team was resilient," Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. "We played hard. This is one the best stretches we've seen them play all year long.

"Tonight's game wasn't perfect. I thought we had some trouble managing the puck. We've been going through games without turnovers, and tonight we had more than a handful. You've got to give them credit. They checked hard. We didn't manage the puck the way we'd like to. Guys played hard and stayed with it. We found a way to get the lead back. All in all, a great (four-game) road trip. Got to be happy with it."

Nathan Walker had a goal and an assist for the Blues (36-30-3), who had their four-game winning streak end. Jordan Binnington made 31 saves.

"Guys played hard, guys competed, guys battled," St. Louis captain Brayden Schenn said. "That’s a good team over there that has a lot of firepower, a lot of skill. Right there, and unfortunate to not come away with at least one point tonight."