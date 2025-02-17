Canada, U.S. to face off for 4 Nations title

By Elise Butler
St. Louis Blues

Jordan Binnington, Colton Parayko and Team Canada advanced to the 4 Nations Face-Off final following their 5-3 win against Finland on Monday. They will take on the United States in Thursday's championship game (7 p.m. CT, ESPN).

It will be a rematch of one of the most exciting games in the tournament so far, which resulted in a 3-1 win for the U.S. on Saturday night. The two teams get a shot at the title after coming out on top in the four-team round robin, ahead of Finland and Sweden.

Both Blues have both played large roles for Canada in the tournament thus far.

Binnington has been in net for all three games, the only goaltender in the tournament to start every game for his country. He has posted a 2-1-0 record with 2.60 goals-against average and .892 save percentage. He has recorded the second-best numbers of all goalies in the tournament, trailing only American Connor Hellebuyck.

Parayko has been a steady presence on the blue line, registering five shots on goal, a +1 plus/minus rating and 19:39 average time on ice in three games.

The Blues are heavily represented on Team Canada off the ice as well. GM Doug Armstrong heads the management group for their National Men's Teams while Goaltending Coach David Alexander and Video Coordinator Elliott Mondou are members of the coaching staff for the tournament.

The 4 Nations Face-Off championship game will take place on Thursday, Feb. 20 at TD Garden in Boston. Game time is 7 p.m. CT and fans can tune in on ESPN and ESPN+.

For complete coverage of the tournament, visit NHL.com/4nations.

