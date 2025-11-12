Binnington makes 38 saves, Blues edge Flames

ST. LOUIS -- Jordan Binnington made 38 saves to help the St. Louis Blues to a 3-2 win against the Calgary Flames at Enterprise Center on Tuesday.
“I feel like they were throwing a lot at the net,” Binnington said of the Flames. “As a goalie, sometimes you like that just to feel the puck and stay in the game. Giving up two late in the second was not what we were looking for. We came in here and we regrouped and we found a way to get it done. We had good chances, their goalie played well too. I think it’s good to see our game come along.”
Dylan Holloway, Matthew Kessel and Nathan Walker scored for the Blues (6-8-3), who are 3-1-1 in their past five games. Oskar Sundqvist had 2 assists.
“I think every win for us right now is big,” Walker said. “It’s good. Hopefully we can get on a bit of a roll and start stringing them together.”
Matt Coronato and Rasmus Andersson scored for the Flames (4-12-2), who have lost three straight and were shut out in their past two games. Dustin Wolf made 28 saves.
“It’s tough to come from behind. I think we battled, but we didn’t do enough there in the third to get it done,” Coronato said.
Holloway’s second goal in as many games gave the Blues a 1-0 lead on the power play at 10:59 of the first period. Justin Faulk sent a long-range wrist shot to the net that Holloway tipped above Wolf's glove from in front.
Kessel made it 2-0 at 13:43 when he skated into the offensive zone off a cross-ice pass from Sundqvist and sent a wrist shot over Wolf's right pad from the right face-off circle. It was Kessel's first goal since April 7, 2024.
“That one felt good,” Kessel said. “It's obviously been a while since scoring up here, but that one felt great for sure. Just jumped up. 'Sunny' was able to hit me there. They were not on me much. I was able to kind of spring loose a little bit, had a good amount of space on that right side there. I was able to settle it and saw a little bit of the left side open there. So I just shot it.”
Walker made it 3-0 at 7:20 of the second period.
Alexey Toropchenko skated in on a partial breakaway and had his shot rebound off Andersson into Wolf. Calgary defenseman Joel Hanley collided with Wolf following the play, causing the puck to come loose. Walker collected it and sent a backhander into the wide-open net.
The Flames scored twice in a span of 25 seconds to get back into the game.
Coronato made it 3-1 at 14:04 on a rush chance up ice and beat Binnington high into the left corner with a snap shot from the right circle. Andersson’s wrist shot from the right point through traffic went off the cross bar and in at 14:27 for the 3-2 final.
“You’re down 3-0, that’s where it gets away,” Andersson said. “… We answered back after 3-0 and came back, scored two and we pushed and we pushed and we pushed, but it didn’t go in, the third one. We’re in a tough situation. There’s no sugar-coating it. It (stinks) where we’re at. The (two quick goals) obviously gave us juice, but at the end of the day, you still lose the game.”
NOTES: Binnington played in his 348th career game, passing Mike Liut to set a new Blues franchise record for games played by a goaltender. … St. Louis has won eight straight against Calgary dating to the 2023-24 season and is 12-1-0 the past 13 against the Flames. … Coronato’s goal ended a shutout streak for Calgary of 154:53 dating to a 5-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Nov. 5.