Bolduc assigned to Springfield 

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forward Zack Bolduc to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Bolduc, 21, was originally drafted by the Blues in the first round, No. 17 overall, of the 2021 NHL Draft.

This season, Bolduc has played in 45 NHL games, recording six goals and 11 assists (17 points). Overall, the Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, native has dressed in 70 NHL games, netting 11 goals, 15 assists (26 points) and a plus-9 rating.