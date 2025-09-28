Blues trim 20 from training camp roster

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the Blues have assigned 18 players to their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, including forwards Nikita Alexandrov, Sam Bitten, Hugh McGing, Matthew Peca, Juraj Pekarcik, Dylan Peterson, Simon Robertsson, Sam Stange, Jakub Stancl, Nikita Susuev, and Christopher Wagner, along with defensemen Michael Buchinger, Quinton Burns, Marc-Andre Gaudet, Samuel Johannesson, and Anthony Kehrer, and goaltenders Will Cranley and Vadim Zherenko.

In addition, forward Justin Carbonneau (Blainville-Boisbriand - QMJHL) and defenseman Adam Jiricek (Brantford – OHL) were returned to their junior teams.