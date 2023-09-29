Blues trim 14 players from training camp roster

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned 12 players to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Players assigned include forwards Mikhail Abramov, Drew Callin, Tanner Dickinson, Andre Heim, and Mitch Hoelscher, defensemen Jeremie Biakabutuka, Joseph Duszak, Marc-Andre Gaudet, Austin Osmanski, and Hunter Skinner, and goaltenders Will Cranley and Vadim Zherenko.

In addition, the Blues released forward Nick Ritchie and defenseman Andy Welinski from their professional tryouts.

The roster moves leave the Blues with 43 players in training camp.