News Feed

Blues, Stars set for meeting in Independence

Blues, Stars set for meeting in Independence
Blues fall to Blackhawks in OT

Blues fall to Blackhawks in OT
3 players assigned to junior teams

3 players assigned to junior teams
Steve's Hot Dogs to open at Enterprise Center

Steve's Hot Dogs opens at Enterprise Center
Behind the Scenes: 2023-24 Open Video

Behind the Scenes: 2023-24 Open Video
Fake owl found outside Blues practice rink

Fake owl found outside Blues practice rink
Blues begin first training camp practices

Blues begin first training camp practices
Blues begin training camp with Content Day

Blues begin camp with Content Day
Bally Sports announces 2023-24 Blues TV schedule

Bally Sports announces 2023-24 Blues TV schedule
Schenn named Blues' 24th captain

Schenn named Blues' 24th captain
Bitten, Welinski join Blues on pro tryouts

Bitten, Welinski join Blues on pro tryouts
Blues announce jersey schedule for 2023-24 season

Blues announce jersey schedule for 2023-24 season
Blues open training camp on Sept. 21

Blues open training camp on Sept. 21
Blues finish 1-1 at Prospect Showcase

Blues finish 1-1 at Prospect Showcase
Home run for Hayes

Home run for Hayes
Blues to collaborate with Marquise Knox

Blues to collaborate with Marquise Knox
Ritchie joins Blues on professional tryout

Ritchie joins Blues on professional tryout
Ways to save on Blues tickets

Ways to save on Blues tickets for the 2023-24 season

Blues trim 14 players from training camp roster

zherenko_dickinson_gaudet
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned 12 players to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Players assigned include forwards Mikhail Abramov, Drew Callin, Tanner Dickinson, Andre Heim, and Mitch Hoelscher, defensemen Jeremie Biakabutuka, Joseph Duszak, Marc-Andre Gaudet, Austin Osmanski, and Hunter Skinner, and goaltenders Will Cranley and Vadim Zherenko. 

In addition, the Blues released forward Nick Ritchie and defenseman Andy Welinski from their professional tryouts.

The roster moves leave the Blues with 43 players in training camp.