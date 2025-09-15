Blues to stream all preseason games on stlouisblues.com, Blues App

celebration_blues_heritage
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

The St. Louis Blues announced today that all six of the team’s preseason games will be available to stream for free on both stlouisblues.com and the Blues App.

The streams will consist of the videoboard feed from the host venue, while five of the six will feature the call of the Blues’ broadcast team of Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale. The Blues’ road game against Columbus on Sept. 21 will feature the Blue Jackets radio broadcast.

The Blues preseason streams will carry the same territorial restrictions as a regular-season broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network.

Blues season tickets, mini plans, group tickets, suites, and individual tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. To learn about all the ticket options available for the upcoming season, visit stlouisblues.com/tickets.

Blues Preseason Schedule

Sept. 20 at Dallas Stars - 6 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Columbus Blue Jackets - 4 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs. Chicago Blackhawks - 6 p.m.
Sept. 30 vs. Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Ottawa Senators - 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Chicago Blackhawks - 6 p.m.

All times Central, all games available at stlouisblues.com and the Blues App (in the Blues broadcast territory).

