Blues to stream all preseason games on stlouisblues.com, Blues App

The St. Louis Blues announced today that all six of the team’s preseason games will be available to stream for free on both stlouisblues.com and the Blues App.

The streams will consist of the videoboard feed from the host venue, while five of the six will feature the call of the Blues’ broadcast team of Chris Kerber and Joey Vitale. The Blues’ road game against Columbus on Sept. 21 will feature the Blue Jackets radio broadcast.

The Blues preseason streams will carry the same territorial restrictions as a regular-season broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network.

