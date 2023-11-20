News Feed

Blues Cyber Week begins Nov. 24 with week-long deals

St. Louis Blues Anaheim Ducks game recap November 19

Hofer makes 30 saves, Blues hand Ducks 3rd straight loss
St. Louis Blues Los Angeles Kings game recap November 18

Kings score 4 in 1st, cruise past Blues
St. Louis Blues San Jose Sharks game recap November 16

Kahkonen makes 44 saves, Sharks cruise past Blues to end 3-game skid
Binnington moves up shutout leaderboard

Tampa Bay Lightning St. Louis Blues game recap November 14

Binnington stops 30, Blues blank Lightning for 3rd win in row
Hitchcock, Turgeon inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

Hitchcock humbled by doors opening to Hall of Fame

Turgeon part of Little League, Hockey Halls of Fame

Turgeon’s Hall of Fame induction follows Little League honor
Buchnevich, Schenn score hat tricks in same game

St. Louis Blues Colorado Avalanche game recap November 11

Schenn, Buchnevich each has hat trick in Blues win against Avalanche
Berube earns 200th win behind Blues bench

Arizona Coyotes St. Louis Blues game recap November 9

Thomas scores in 5th straight, Blues edge Coyotes in Zucker’s return
Connor scores twice for Jets in win against Blues

Hitchcock's work ethic at every level paved way to Hall of Fame

Hitchcock's work ethic as coach at every level paved way to Hall of Fame
Fans to sing anthem before Nov. 9 game

Fans to sing national anthem before Nov. 9 game vs. Coyotes
Kyrou has goal, 2 assists in Blues win against Canadiens

Hayes scores twice, Blues top Devils

Blues to premiere 'Tuzz Talks' on Nov. 21

New web series hosted by Robert Bortuzzo interviews Blues teammates

tuzz_talks720
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

The St. Louis Blues, in partnership with Schnucks Rewards, will premiere a new player-on-player interview series called ‘Tuzz Talks’ on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

The new webisodes will be hosted by 10-year Blues veteran Robert Bortuzzo, who will sit down with individual teammates in each episode to explore some of their dreams, favorite things, and off-ice talents. Episode One will feature Blues Assistant Captain Robert Thomas, giving fans a chance to learn, among other things, why he regards Pavel Buchnevich as the team's best fantasy football GM.

‘Tuzz Talks’ will be available on the Blues YouTube channel and stlouisblues.com. New episodes of the series will be released monthly and archived on the Blues’ platforms to provide on-demand viewing to Blues fans.

Schnucks is a family-owned grocery company that was founded in north St. Louis in 1939. Over the course of almost a century of operations, the company has grown to include 115 stores in four states.