Blues to premiere 'Tuzz Talks' on Nov. 21

The St. Louis Blues, in partnership with Schnucks Rewards, will premiere a new player-on-player interview series called ‘Tuzz Talks’ on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

The new webisodes will be hosted by 10-year Blues veteran Robert Bortuzzo, who will sit down with individual teammates in each episode to explore some of their dreams, favorite things, and off-ice talents. Episode One will feature Blues Assistant Captain Robert Thomas, giving fans a chance to learn, among other things, why he regards Pavel Buchnevich as the team's best fantasy football GM.

‘Tuzz Talks’ will be available on the Blues YouTube channel and stlouisblues.com. New episodes of the series will be released monthly and archived on the Blues’ platforms to provide on-demand viewing to Blues fans.

Schnucks is a family-owned grocery company that was founded in north St. Louis in 1939. Over the course of almost a century of operations, the company has grown to include 115 stores in four states.