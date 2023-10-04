Blues, Stars set to face-off Thursday

The St. Louis Blues are headed on the road to face the Dallas Stars on Thursday night at 7 p.m. at American Airlines Center (101 ESPN).

With several rounds of training camp roster cuts already done, the Blues are down to 34 players in training camp, meaning the team will have a veteran-heavy lineup for Thursday’s matchup in Dallas.

Fans can tune into the game live on 101 ESPN and the Blues App. Real-time highlights will also be available at stlouisblues.com, the Blues App and on social media.

After Thursday’s matchup, the Blues will wrap up the preseason schedule on Saturday night when they host the Chicago Blackhawks at 7 p.m. at Enterprise Center.

GAMEDAY LINEUP

Forwards: Sammy Blais, Pavel Buchnevich, Kevin Hayes, Kasperi Kapanen, Jordan Kyrou, Jake Neighbours, Brandon Saad, Brayden Schenn, Oskar Sundqvist, Robert Thomas, Alexey Toropchenko, Jakub Vrana.

Defense: Justin Faulk, Torey Krug, Nick Leddy, Colton Parayko, Marco Scandella, Tyler Tucker

Goalies: Jordan Binnington, Joel Hofer