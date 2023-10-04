News Feed

Start time adjusted for Jan. 6 game at Carolina 

Blues add Post Holdings to local partnership roster

Home Opener Rally set for Oct. 14 at Union Station

Blues announce major partnership expansion with First Community Credit Union

ACHA National Championship returns to St. Louis in 2025, 2027, 2028

Blues assign 4 players to Thunderbirds

Blues assign 4 players to Springfield

Gaudette assigned to Springfield

Blues trim 14 players from training camp roster

3 players assigned to junior teams

Steve's Hot Dogs to open at Enterprise Center

Behind the Scenes: 2023-24 Open Video

Fake owl found outside Blues practice rink

Blues begin first training camp practices

Blues begin training camp with Content Day

Bally Sports announces 2023-24 Blues TV schedule

Schenn named Blues' 24th captain

Bitten, Welinski join Blues on pro tryouts

Blues, Stars set to face-off Thursday

By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues are headed on the road to face the Dallas Stars on Thursday night at 7 p.m. at American Airlines Center (101 ESPN).

With several rounds of training camp roster cuts already done, the Blues are down to 34 players in training camp, meaning the team will have a veteran-heavy lineup for Thursday’s matchup in Dallas.

Fans can tune into the game live on 101 ESPN and the Blues App. Real-time highlights will also be available at stlouisblues.com, the Blues App and on social media.

After Thursday’s matchup, the Blues will wrap up the preseason schedule on Saturday night when they host the Chicago Blackhawks at 7 p.m. at Enterprise Center.

GAMEDAY LINEUP

Forwards: Sammy Blais, Pavel Buchnevich, Kevin Hayes, Kasperi Kapanen, Jordan Kyrou, Jake Neighbours, Brandon Saad, Brayden Schenn, Oskar Sundqvist, Robert Thomas, Alexey Toropchenko, Jakub Vrana.

Defense: Justin Faulk, Torey Krug, Nick Leddy, Colton Parayko, Marco Scandella, Tyler Tucker

Goalies: Jordan Binnington, Joel Hofer