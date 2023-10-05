Projected Lineup: Oct. 5 at Dallas

With the training camp roster now reduced to 34 players, the St. Louis Blues will travel to face the Dallas Stars in a preseason contest carrying a lineup that looks a lot like what it could for Opening Night.

The Blues will be back in Dallas for the start of the regular-season on Oct. 12.

Below is a projected lineup for Thursday's 7 p.m. preseason contest based on the morning skate at Centene Community Ice Center. Blues Head Coach Craig Berube said Alexey Toropchenko, who was originally expected to play, still not travel due to a lower-body injury. Nikita Alexandrov will take his place.

Fans can listen to the game on 101 ESPN and the Blues App. Real-time highlights will also be available at stlouisblues.com and on the Blues social media channels.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad - Brayden Schenn - Kasperi Kapanen

Jakub Vrana - Kevin Hayes - Sammy Blais

Nikita Alexandrov - Oskar Sundqvist - Jake Neighbours

Defense

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko

Torey Krug - Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella - Tyler Tucker

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer