Blues sign Ronan Moore to one-day contract

Brayden Schenn, Blues grant Make-A-Wish for 15-year old fan that battled leukemia

ronan_maw2
By Chris Pinkert
St. Louis Blues

On Friday, St. Louis Blues Assistant General Manager Ryan Miller signed winger Ronan Moore to a one-day contract.

Ronan, 15, grew up in St. Louis and became a dedicated Blues fan after attending a game at Enterprise Center with his childhood friend. From there, he watched the Blues on TV every night and started attending hockey games regularly during the 2018-19 season.

In January 2021, he developed cold symptoms that lasted for weeks. After consulting with doctors, Ronan was diagnosed with leukemia and would require more than two-and-a-half years of treatment.

Ronan pushed through all that, and he’s doing great now.

In coordination with Make-A-Wish, the Blues are granting Ronan’s wish to be part of the team for a day. On Friday, after signing his one-day contract, Ronan met captain Brayden Schenn, who introduced him to the team and the rest of the coaching staff before showing him to his locker fully stocked with new gear and a heritage Blues jersey with his name on it.

He joined the team on the ice for practice, worked on his skills with Schenn and will be at Saturday’s game to warm-up with the team and join them for the starting lineup.

“While in treatment, he said ‘I don’t need anything except any Blues stuff you can find,” said his mom, Aimee. “That was literally the only thing he asked for. He has such a great attitude. It’s so good to just see him happy after going through what no kid should have to go through. Hopefully sharing his story will bring joy to other people.”

“Words can’t describe how grateful we are,” added his dad, Robert. “It’s just wonderful. You don’t realize the impact folks have on people in the community. We were beyond grateful and felt blessed that the Blues were on TV for him, so this is just above and beyond. I can’t thank the Blues enough, and the Make-A-Wish folks have been amazing. I can’t imagine crafting something like this - it’s so unique and wonderful.”

