Blues sign Ronan Moore to one-day contract

On Friday, St. Louis Blues Assistant General Manager Ryan Miller signed winger Ronan Moore to a one-day contract.

Ronan, 15, grew up in St. Louis and became a dedicated Blues fan after attending a game at Enterprise Center with his childhood friend. From there, he watched the Blues on TV every night and started attending hockey games regularly during the 2018-19 season.

In January 2021, he developed cold symptoms that lasted for weeks. After consulting with doctors, Ronan was diagnosed with leukemia and would require more than two-and-a-half years of treatment.

Ronan pushed through all that, and he’s doing great now.

In coordination with Make-A-Wish, the Blues are granting Ronan’s wish to be part of the team for a day. On Friday, after signing his one-day contract, Ronan met captain Brayden Schenn, who introduced him to the team and the rest of the coaching staff before showing him to his locker fully stocked with new gear and a heritage Blues jersey with his name on it.