Blues sign Carbonneau, Susuev to entry-level contracts

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the Blues have signed 2025 first-round pick Justin Carbonneau and 2023 seventh-round pick Nikita Susuev to three-year, two-way entry-level contracts.

Carbonneau, 18, has spent the past three seasons with the QMJHL’s Blainville-Boisbriand Armada. In 2024-25, the 6-foot-1, 192-pound forward led the Armada and ranked second in the QMJHL overall with 89 points and 46 goals in 62 regular-season games. For his efforts, the Levis, Quebec, native was named to the league’s 2024-25 First All-Star Team.

Overall, Carbonneau has amassed 168 points (82 goals, 86 assists) and 103 penalty minutes in 162 career QMJHL regular-season games.

Susuev, 20, has spent his playing career in Russia, including 2024-25 when he totaled 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 42 games across all competitions. The 6-foot, 172-pound forward has posted nine points (six goals, three assists) in 55 career games in Russia’s top league, the KHL, including stints with Spartak Moskva and Admiral Vladivostok.

The Moskva native has also tallied 54 points (20 goals, 34 assists) in 72 career games in Russia’s top junior league, the MHL.