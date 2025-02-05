Blues recall MacEachern from Springfield

GettyImages-1715890852
By St. Louis Blues / Digital Release

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forward Mackenzie MacEachern from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

MacEachern, 30, has dressed in 17 games with the Thunderbirds this season, posting 15 points (six goals, nine assists) and 36 penalty minutes.

Overall, the Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, native has appeared in 123 career NHL regular-season games with the Blues, totaling 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) and 55 penalty minutes.

News Feed

Blues sign Carter Johnson to one-day contract

Dvorsky shines at AHL All-Star Classic

Brown scores in OT, Oilers recover to top Blues

Blues celebrate Black History Month

Leddy activated from injured reserve

Kessel assigned to Springfield

Kyrou breaks tie in 3rd, Blues edge Utah Hockey Club to snap 4-game skid

Avalanche score 4 in 1st period, shut out Blues

Schueneman signs two-way extension

Puck Cancer Second Shift Alumni game set for April 4

Saad placed on unconditional waivers for purpose of contract termination

Garland scores twice, Canucks defeat Blues

Blues acquire 5th-round pick from NY Islanders for Perunovich

DeSmith makes 33 saves, Stars shut out Blues

Stone, Golden Knights hold off Blues to end 4-game skid

Blues recover to defeat Golden Knights in shootout 

Keller has goal, 3 assists for Utah Hockey Club in win against Blues

Schenn scores twice, Blues defeat Flames