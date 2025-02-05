Blues recall MacEachern from Springfield

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forward Mackenzie MacEachern from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

MacEachern, 30, has dressed in 17 games with the Thunderbirds this season, posting 15 points (six goals, nine assists) and 36 penalty minutes.

Overall, the Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, native has appeared in 123 career NHL regular-season games with the Blues, totaling 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) and 55 penalty minutes.