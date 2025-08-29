Blues rally around Maryville University's campaign to join NCAA Division 1 hockey

Nearly halfway to its fundraising goal, Maryville launches next phase of community-powered capital campaign with support from the Blues and the NHL

Maryville University has announced a major milestone in its plans to elevate its men’s hockey program to NCAA Division I, a move that has drawn the support of St. Louis Blues management and the National Hockey League. Maryville is vying to become only the second university in St. Louis to join the ranks of NCAA Division I hockey, underscoring the city’s reputation as one of the nation’s great hockey communities.

“This campaign is about more than just facilities or competition,” said John Hogan, director of hockey at Maryville University. “It’s about building a vibrant, student-focused community where athletes can thrive, fans can unite, and Maryville can compete at the highest level. Elevating to Division I hockey is a natural next step for Maryville, and it’s one we can only achieve together.”

Earlier this year, Maryville launched a bold $5.5 million fundraising campaign to support the transition, centered on major upgrades to the Maryville University Hockey Center in Chesterfield. To date, the University has raised $2.2 million toward the goal, with the campaign set to close by the end of the year. Alumni, fans, and community partners are invited to help make history for Maryville hockey by joining the campaign.

“The St. Louis Blues are proud to support Maryville University in its commitment to providing student-athletes and the community with top-tier facilities and opportunities to compete at the highest level,” said Chris Zimmerman, St. Louis Blues President and CEO, Business Operations. “Maryville’s initiative to elevate its hockey program to D1 status is a testament to its dedication to student-athletes and the broader St. Louis hockey community. The Blues stand behind efforts that foster a love for the game, create more opportunities for young athletes, and solidify St. Louis as a premier hockey city.”

At the heart of the campaign is a planned expansion of the Maryville University Hockey Center, adding more than 12,000 square feet of Division I-caliber space and increasing seating capacity to 2,000. The new design emphasizes a dynamic, student-centered game-day experience that brings the community together. Maryville aims to commence construction in Spring 2026, with completion targeted for the start of the 2027-2028 hockey season, contingent upon achieving its $5.5 million fundraising goal.

“Maryville University's commitment to advancing hockey in our region aligns with the Blues’ mission to grow the game and provide safe, high-quality facilities for players at every level,” said Steve Chapman, St. Louis Blues EVP, Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Marketing Officer. “Strengthening hockey at the collegiate level benefits the entire St. Louis community. We’re excited to see the impact this will have for years to come.”

Maryville is calling on alumni, donors, and hockey fans near and far to take part in this effort by joining the campaign and making a donation toward its $5.5 million goal. Every gift, large or small, helps Maryville hit its goal.

“The growth of hockey in St. Louis has been nothing short of extraordinary—propelled by the Blues’ unforgettable Stanley Cup run and the emergence of hometown stars like Pat Maroon, Clayton Keller, and the Tkachuk brothers, all who have, and have had, a big impact on the NHL in recent years,” said Kevin Westgarth, Vice President of Hockey Development & Strategic Collaboration at the National Hockey League. “Our partnership with Maryville University and the subsequent feasibility study underscored a strong and growing appetite for the game throughout the region. Now, pursuing Maryville Saints varsity hockey is the next step in strengthening our sport here in the heartland of hockey.”

This year’s Maryville season kicks off on September 17 against local rival McKendree University. The home opener at Maryville University Hockey Center follows on Friday, September 19, with the ever-popular Black Out Game against Midland University.

To learn more or to contribute to the campaign, please contact John Hogan at [email protected] or Kate Whiting at [email protected].