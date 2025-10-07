Blues present new food offerings for 2025-26 season

By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

When fans walk through the doors of Enterprise Center for the St. Louis Blues 2025-26 home opener on Thursday, Oct. 9, they’ll be greeted with an exciting lineup of new culinary offerings—alongside the return of beloved local favorites and popular national brands. Since first partnering with local restaurants in 2017, the Blues have remained committed to elevating the fan experience through an ever-evolving concessions program that reflects current food trends and celebrates the region’s vibrant food culture.

Known for their famous pink box, Crumbl Cookies will bring their fresh-baked gourmet cookies to Enterprise Center this season with a new stand at Portal 52. The stand will feature a limited-edition cookie, crafted just for Blues fans and exclusive to the arena, that will be announced soon. Additional offerings will include: Brownie Batter - rich chocolate cookie with brownie flavor and semi-sweet chips; Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk – buttery cookie loaded with chunky semi-sweet chocolate; and Chocolate Cookies & Cream – chocolate base with white chips and crunchy cookie pieces.

STL Kitchen, operated by the arena’s in-house concessionaire Levy Restaurants, has debuted the brand-new Gastropub stand at Portal 15. Focused on elevating classic pub fare, the menu features items such as a steak sandwich with arugula, crispy onions, and horseradish aioli on garlic bread; honey-stung chicken tenders and chicken sandwich; wings with a choice of classic buffalo, garlic parmesan, raspberry chipotle BBQ, or Cajun ranch dry rub; chili cheese hot dog or corndog; dill pickle or loaded chili cheese tater tots; and a warm brownie mug sundae.

Other Notable Food and Beverage Additions

  • Rosalita’s Cantina is expanding to a second location at Portal 4. After debuting last season at Portal 46, the popular Tex-Mex stand will now serve fans on both levels of the arena with favorites like chicken chimichangas and nachos piled high with beef or tinga chicken.
  • Ramblin’ Rounds is also growing its presence with a new stand at Portal 11, complementing its original location at Portal 33. Both locations will offer a variety of mini donuts—from classics like cinnamon sugar and powdered sugar to signature creations such as Bacon My Day French Toast —alongside fresh-squeezed lemon shake-ups.
  • The fan-favorite Wok Stand at Portal 11 will feature a revamped menu that includes General Tso’s Chicken, Philly Egg Rolls and Crab Rangoon, along with the return of chicken or vegetable fried rice.
  • Fans will also enjoy an expanded selection of non-alcoholic beverages throughout the arena this season. A rotating “N/A Cocktail of the Game” will be available at all bar locations, starting with a Blueberry Mojito at the home opener, made with blueberry syrup, club soda, mint, and a blueberry skewer. Later in the month, the Ginger Rose Fizz will debut, featuring rose syrup, lemon juice, and ginger ale topped with an edible flower. Additionally, the number of non-alcoholic beer options has doubled from three to six, available at Schnucks Grab N Go locations and select draft beer carts.

Returning Partner Favorites

  • Shake Shack: Portal 3
  • Steve’s Hot Dogs: Portal 8
  • Chicken Out: Portal 17
  • Sugarfire: Portal 21
  • Ices Plain & Fancy: Portal 45
  • Blues Hog: Portals 24 & 58
  • Frosty Cart by Wendy’s: Portal 5
  • Hi-Pointe Drive In: Portal 16
  • Tropical Liqueurs: Portals 20 & 42
  • Farmtruk: Portal 36
  • Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Portal 58

