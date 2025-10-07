Blues present new food offerings for 2025-26 season

When fans walk through the doors of Enterprise Center for the St. Louis Blues 2025-26 home opener on Thursday, Oct. 9, they’ll be greeted with an exciting lineup of new culinary offerings—alongside the return of beloved local favorites and popular national brands. Since first partnering with local restaurants in 2017, the Blues have remained committed to elevating the fan experience through an ever-evolving concessions program that reflects current food trends and celebrates the region’s vibrant food culture.

Known for their famous pink box, Crumbl Cookies will bring their fresh-baked gourmet cookies to Enterprise Center this season with a new stand at Portal 52. The stand will feature a limited-edition cookie, crafted just for Blues fans and exclusive to the arena, that will be announced soon. Additional offerings will include: Brownie Batter - rich chocolate cookie with brownie flavor and semi-sweet chips; Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk – buttery cookie loaded with chunky semi-sweet chocolate; and Chocolate Cookies & Cream – chocolate base with white chips and crunchy cookie pieces.

STL Kitchen, operated by the arena’s in-house concessionaire Levy Restaurants, has debuted the brand-new Gastropub stand at Portal 15. Focused on elevating classic pub fare, the menu features items such as a steak sandwich with arugula, crispy onions, and horseradish aioli on garlic bread; honey-stung chicken tenders and chicken sandwich; wings with a choice of classic buffalo, garlic parmesan, raspberry chipotle BBQ, or Cajun ranch dry rub; chili cheese hot dog or corndog; dill pickle or loaded chili cheese tater tots; and a warm brownie mug sundae.